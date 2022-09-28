Webinar: Efficient design systems for hyper-fast DC charging systems
28 September 2022
News
High-power DC charging systems are the answer to the demand for faster and more reliable charging for EV owners and the EV industry. Design engineers need flexible and efficient design systems, and support to accelerate their DC EV charging projects.
Infineon, in conjunction with EBV Elektronik, will host a joint webinar on how a modular reference design platform for DC EV charging systems can enable the flexibility to choose what you need to speed up your individual designs.
This webinar will cover the following topics:
• Reduce time to market for the next charging design.
• Know how to safely use CoolSiC MOSFETs in an innovative topology combination.
• Blueprint how to realise a highly efficient bi-directional charging system.
EZ-PD barrel connector replacement solutions EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller which seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors of up to 100 W.
Read more...Students excel in national engineering contest RS Components (SA)
News
RS Components South Africa has announced the winners of the first Student Project Fund challenge. Launched earlier this year, the challenge was aimed at third- and fourth-year university engineering students from across the country.
Read more...Getting the best out of SMPS EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.
Read more...Webinar: AMD Xilinx online training
News
The training session will cover learning the necessary steps to migrate from Spartan-6 FPGA designs with ISE tools to the Spartan-7 series or UltraScale+ FPGA designs with Vivaldo ML tools.
Read more...Webinar: Infineon’s XENSIV connected kit Altron Arrow
News
This webinar will concentrate on how to rapidly prototype your internet of things (IoT) solutions and learn about implementing novel sensor use cases (such as presence detection, vital sensing, and air quality monitoring) enabled by the XENSIV connected sensor kit.