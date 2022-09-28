Webinar: Efficient design systems for hyper-fast DC charging systems

28 September 2022 News

High-power DC charging systems are the answer to the demand for faster and more reliable charging for EV owners and the EV industry. Design engineers need flexible and efficient design systems, and support to accelerate their DC EV charging projects.

Infineon, in conjunction with EBV Elektronik, will host a joint webinar on how a modular reference design platform for DC EV charging systems can enable the flexibility to choose what you need to speed up your individual designs.

This webinar will cover the following topics:

• Reduce time to market for the next charging design.

• Know how to safely use CoolSiC MOSFETs in an innovative topology combination.

• Blueprint how to realise a highly efficient bi-directional charging system.

Date: 27 September 2022

Time: 16:00 CAT

To register, visit http://bitly.ws/uwY6

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





