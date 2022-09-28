Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



New approach to delivering data centre power

28 September 2022

Power management company Eaton has announced the introduction of its xModular system. This latest addition to its critical systems portfolio brings innovation, integration and a digital dimension to the design, deployment, and operation of data centre type facilities.

Karina Rigby, president, critical systems, electrical sector at Eaton in EMEA says, “Increasingly the economy is a digital economy and as such the need for facilities to house compute and digital infrastructure is growing tremendously. Whether this is a data centre, on-premise IT or a telecommunication network, all are facing the need for a more economic, faster, resilient, and safe way to house digital equipment. The xModular system addresses these needs regardless of application or customer type.”

It is, however, not just the power aspect. The xModular system can also be configured to provide ample space for the IT compute equipment. This space is designed in harmony with the electrical, cooling, controls and security requirements, providing an all-in-one system. By doing so Eaton is covering the entire module and system performance providing much-needed assurance.

A key element of xModular is the inclusion of Eaton’s EnergyAware UPS. This grid-interactive UPS means that the electrical system of an xModular data centre unit can act as a distributed energy resource and provide essential services back to the grid operator thus accelerating the adoption of renewables.

Eaton’s new xModular system reduces the complexity of design, onsite construction and coordination. The result is a build time at a fraction of traditional methods.


Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus/
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


