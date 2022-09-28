Beyond 5G into 6G

28 September 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

As part of 5G's new frequency spectrum, FR1 frequency bands up to 7,125 GHz have been assigned as well as new FR2 frequency expansion bands like 26-30 GHz and 37-47 GHz. NXP is well prepared to serve the requirements of these bands, with significant investment in three distinct, complementary technologies.

With LDMOS, Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Germanium (SiGe) BiCMOS, NXP are in a strong position. These technologies allow NXP to create ICs to operate at frequencies well into the mm-Wave space. As a next step into 6G, exploration at Terahertz frequencies has started.

For 6G, the core communication demands are to move cellular data around for productivity, interactivity, and entertainment. Base stations will be able to offer even more than they currently do, since so many of them are installing operations at inter-site distances of less than a kilometre. This densification of network infrastructure, the base stations for 5G, can provide increased situational awareness on top of the information the many additional connected devices already bring. The infrastructure can be implemented using dual-use base stations to provide both the communications as well as the sensing capability.

NXP is at the forefront of sensor technology, and has good opportunities to improve and augment automotive safety with the advent of B5G/6G.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





