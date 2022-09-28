28 September 2022
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BTS7202U from NXP is a dual channel receiver front-end module (RX FEM). The module is designed for 5G mMIMO infrastructure applications. The BTS7202U includes two independent receive channels each with a low-noise amplifier (LNA) and the gain can be set to two different gain levels. Each channel also has a switch to route high-power TX signals to a termination load.
The operating frequency range of the module is from 3,3 to 4,2 GHz with a power dissipation of 500 mW per independently operating channel. The RX mode power gain has a high gain of 36,5 dB and a low gain of 19 dB. Typical noise figure for the device is 0,95 dB.
The single-ended input/output RF ports are matched to 50 Ω and ESD is provided on all pins for protection. The module is available in a 40-pin HVQFN40 package with dimensions of 6 x 6x x0,85 mm.
Read more...GNSS update provides centimetre-level positioning RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Thanks to a firmware update, the u-blox ZED-F9R-03B adds support for SPARTN 2.0 and QZSS CLAS correction services, extending the geographical market reach of the module and increasing the scalability of applications using it.
Read more...AM1114 wideband cascadable amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1114 is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the 2 to 18 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits low gain at the lower frequencies, increasing to moderate gain at the higher frequencies.
Read more...Low-PIM coaxial termination RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 1479-4, from API Weinschel, is a low-PIM coaxial termination that operates from DC to 6,5 GHz, and is capable of handling average power up to 75 W.