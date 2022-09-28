Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Dual-channel receiver front-end module

28 September 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The BTS7202U from NXP is a dual channel receiver front-end module (RX FEM). The module is designed for 5G mMIMO infrastructure applications. The BTS7202U includes two independent receive channels each with a low-noise amplifier (LNA) and the gain can be set to two different gain levels. Each channel also has a switch to route high-power TX signals to a termination load.

The operating frequency range of the module is from 3,3 to 4,2 GHz with a power dissipation of 500 mW per independently operating channel. The RX mode power gain has a high gain of 36,5 dB and a low gain of 19 dB. Typical noise figure for the device is 0,95 dB.

The single-ended input/output RF ports are matched to 50 Ω and ESD is provided on all pins for protection. The module is available in a 40-pin HVQFN40 package with dimensions of 6 x 6x x0,85 mm.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: avnet-silica-sales-sou[email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New Wi-Fi 6E front end module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4656 from Qorvo is a high-power Wi-Fi 6E front end module (FEM) with an operating frequency range of 5,945 to 7,125 GHz.

Read more...
Microchip unveils first terabit-scale secure Ethernet PHY family
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
The demand for increased bandwidth and security in network infrastructure driven by growth in hybrid work and geographical distribution of networks is re-defining borderless networking.

Read more...
GNSS update provides centimetre-level positioning
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Thanks to a firmware update, the u-blox ZED-F9R-03B adds support for SPARTN 2.0 and QZSS CLAS correction services, extending the geographical market reach of the module and increasing the scalability of applications using it.

Read more...
AM1114 wideband cascadable amplifier
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1114 is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the 2 to 18 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits low gain at the lower frequencies, increasing to moderate gain at the higher frequencies.

Read more...
Qorvo delivers longest range Wi-Fi FEM for IoT applications
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Qorvo has unveiled a compact integrated front-end module (iFEM) that provides power-efficient and reliable whole-home coverage for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and eventually Wi-Fi 7 systems.

Read more...
Low-PIM coaxial termination
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 1479-4, from API Weinschel, is a low-PIM coaxial termination that operates from DC to 6,5 GHz, and is capable of handling average power up to 75 W.

Read more...
Secure microcontroller to implement Secure Key protocol
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics is promoting key-less car access with a design that supports the CCC (Car Connectivity Consortium) Digital Key 3.0 standard.

Read more...
New broadband high-dynamic range amplifier
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AMM-7473PSM is a high-linearity, low-noise distributed amplifier that can provide +25 dBm output power across its 400 MHz to 27 GHz band.

Read more...
High stability bandpass filter with 28 GHz centre frequency
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The B280MF1S from Knowles has a passband insertion loss of less than 2,9 dB and provides more than 10 dB of rejection above and below the passband.

Read more...
Webinar: Vitis software platform – huge debugging varieties
Avnet Silica News
The webinar will provide a better understanding of the debug capabilities of the Vitis software platform, how they can be used and in which context.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved