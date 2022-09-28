Dual-channel receiver front-end module

The BTS7202U from NXP is a dual channel receiver front-end module (RX FEM). The module is designed for 5G mMIMO infrastructure applications. The BTS7202U includes two independent receive channels each with a low-noise amplifier (LNA) and the gain can be set to two different gain levels. Each channel also has a switch to route high-power TX signals to a termination load.

The operating frequency range of the module is from 3,3 to 4,2 GHz with a power dissipation of 500 mW per independently operating channel. The RX mode power gain has a high gain of 36,5 dB and a low gain of 19 dB. Typical noise figure for the device is 0,95 dB.

The single-ended input/output RF ports are matched to 50 Ω and ESD is provided on all pins for protection. The module is available in a 40-pin HVQFN40 package with dimensions of 6 x 6x x0,85 mm .

