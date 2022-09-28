Categories

Compact power inductors for ADAS power management

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

TDK Corporation has announced the CLT32 series of power inductors with extremely compact dimensions and excellent electrical values. With a completely new design, the nine types cover an inductance range of 17 to 440 nH and are designed for 13,5 to 60 A saturation currents.

The devices have a tiny footprint of 3,2 x 2,5 mm with a height of just 2,5 mm, making them the most compact SMT power inductors for their performance. They have a temperature range of -40 to 165°C making them ideal for use in automotive applications in advanced driver assist systems and autonomous driving (ADAS/AD).

The components are designed with a solid copper coil over-moulded with a ferromagnetic plastic compound. The coil ends then function as terminals increasing reliability, especially in automotive applications. Due to this solid copper coil, these inductors can achieve a very low DC resistance of only 0,39 mΩ at an inductance of 17 nH which keeps losses to a minimum.

High-performance processors used in automotive applications require currents in the double-digit range. Power management ICs (PMICs) are used as power supplies to provide these high currents and power inductors used for stabilisation are key components in these designs. The CLT32 series is designed for switching frequencies of up to 10 MHz, making is suitable not only for current DC/DC converters but also for future designs which may use higher clock rates.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


Further reading:

7,5 kW programmable PSU only 1U high
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK has announced a new DSP-controlled power supply unit (PSU) that is only 1U in size for rack mounting but has an output of 7,5 kW.

Read more...
Breakthrough in linear slide technology
RS Components (SA) Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
This newly developed sliding material from igus has a friction coefficient that is up to 40% better and able to open up flexibility of design in linear technology.

Read more...
The importance of surge protection
RS Components (SA) Circuit & System Protection
Transient overvoltage protection should be provided wherever there is a risk that overvoltage could lead to injury or the interruption of commercial business, industrial activity, or public services.

Read more...
New LED controller with integrated MCU
TRX Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has added to its LITIX LED controller portfolio with the TLD6098-2ES, a dual-channel, standalone DC/DC multi-topology controller.

Read more...
High-precision bidirectional current monitor
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
These high-precision bidirectional current monitors from Diodes Incorporated are capable of accurately measuring very low sense voltages at low BoM costs.

Read more...
New off-grid electrification solution could provide a meaningful socio-economic impact
Power Electronics / Power Management
The off-grid solution is designed to be affordable for low-income households, robust to survive demanding African settings, and can be configured for several applications. Being a true, plug-and-play device, no technical expertise is required for installation, operation, or maintenance.

Read more...
GYSFLASH battery charger
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
With a current output of 10 A, the GYSFLASH 10.36/48 PL is a multi-voltage charger designed to recharge batteries of 36 V and 48 V found on many recreational vehicles.

Read more...
SIM card interface level translator with ESD protection
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The DIODES PI4ULS3V4103 is able to provide the power conversion and signal level translation needed for advanced cellular telephones to interface with both 1,8 and 3 V subscriber identity modules (SIMs).

Read more...
Tiny protection for USB ports
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The new TPS25946 from Texas Instruments is an input-power protection eFuse with bi-directional current support and offers robust protection against voltage surges, short-circuits and in-rush current.

Read more...
Ultra-low power 24-bit sigma-delta ADC
RS Components (SA) Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The AD4130-8 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power, high-precision 24-bit ADC measurement IC for low-bandwidth battery operated applications.

Read more...










