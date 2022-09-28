Compact power inductors for ADAS power management

TDK Corporation has announced the CLT32 series of power inductors with extremely compact dimensions and excellent electrical values. With a completely new design, the nine types cover an inductance range of 17 to 440 nH and are designed for 13,5 to 60 A saturation currents.
The devices have a tiny footprint of 3,2 x 2,5 mm with a height of just 2,5 mm, making them the most compact SMT power inductors for their performance. They have a temperature range of -40 to 165°C making them ideal for use in automotive applications in advanced driver assist systems and autonomous driving (ADAS/AD).
The components are designed with a solid copper coil over-moulded with a ferromagnetic plastic compound. The coil ends then function as terminals increasing reliability, especially in automotive applications. Due to this solid copper coil, these inductors can achieve a very low DC resistance of only 0,39 mΩ at an inductance of 17 nH which keeps losses to a minimum.
High-performance processors used in automotive applications require currents in the double-digit range. Power management ICs (PMICs) are used as power supplies to provide these high currents and power inductors used for stabilisation are key components in these designs. The CLT32 series is designed for switching frequencies of up to 10 MHz, making is suitable not only for current DC/DC converters but also for future designs which may use higher clock rates.
Power Electronics / Power Management
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Circuit & System Protection
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Electronics / Power Management
