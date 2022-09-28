Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Computer/Embedded Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

AI platform and digital signage for vending machines

28 September 2022 Computer/Embedded Technology

By: Extract from a whitepaper by SECO.

The adoption of IoT and smart technologies in industrial and manufacturing settings is well established but the trend toward digitalisation is expected to increase even more in the coming years. Interaction with intelligent machines at work, at restaurants or while walking on the streets will soon become commonplace. Intelligent machines are going to change the way we consume and experience the world. way we consume and experience the world.

The evolution of the machines and displays we interact with daily, often without even paying attention to them, will be at the heart of this transformation. Not only smartphones and computers, but automatic checkouts at the supermarket, beverage dispensers in the office, and interfaces to manage machinery at work will need to evolve. The interaction between increasingly intelligent machines and humans will become more immediate and natural.

The latest developments in digital signage and vending machines are a case in point of the digital revolution underway. They will revolutionise the way businesses handle customer relations and the customer experience in general.

AI for digital signage

Digital displays capture the attention of potential customers and, due to their visual impact, have better results in influencing behaviour, increasing time spent in a store, and encouraging customer intentions to revisit in the future

AI-based digital signage implemented with cameras, microphones, sensors and integrated into a digital network could quickly examine the characteristics of the person in front of it and suggest a product to buy, or, better yet, it could display a message that changes with the gestures and behaviours of the person

These kinds of digital signs can bridge the gap between the online and offline customer experience by assisting in the purchase process and making recommendations about the products. For companies, it means being able to make the customer experience more pleasant and to have direct information about users.

The right technology for smart machines

Building smart appliances needs the implementation of suitable software and the HMI such as advanced AI, touch displays and platforms to manage and process data. This is where SECO technology stands out for its products for data science, AI and edge computing applications. Thanks to its expertise in building IoT systems and sophisticated sensors, SECO manages to develop highly innovative solutions in both hardware and software for digital signage.

SECO products are integrated with predictive maintenance solutions which signal any anomalies and guarantee rapid intervention in the event of damaged components. All of this takes place together with ensuring both high graphics performance and low power consumption.

SECO’s platform for leveraging smart device data, CLEA, is a flexible and powerful tool and great for helping digital signage companies digitally transform their devices. Combined with SECO’s data collection and aggregation platform, Astarte, CLEA allows you to turn collected data into insights or to use it to create richer, more interactive, personalised interactions.

Technical application

A project demonstrating the power of the combination was developed. The project was for a vending machine that handles the interface, data collection and beverage dispensing and the cloud application hosted on the CLEA platform.

The application has a simple interface that shows the real-time feed from the camera and the suggested products. The machine uses a CNN (convolutional neural network) to detect the face and estimate the gender, age, and emotions of the user. Once a beverage is selected, the machine starts dispensing and uploads the data to the Astarte cloud platform which is part of the CLEA ecosystem.

CLEA then allows for an easy retrieval of all recorded information, showing tables, charts and other statistics or aggregated data through a cloud application.

The language used to develop the vending machine application is Python 3 using PyQT as the user interface framework. The face detection and the gender, age and emotion estimations are performed with a few ML (machine learning) models in ONNX format, accelerated through an OpenVino runtime environment to exploit the Intel hardware available onboard the SECO device.

The use case presented in this article is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to deploying AI in typical signage applications where interaction needs to be handled on a per user basis.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Future-proofing an organisation using edge computing
Computer/Embedded Technology
Processing intelligent data for real-time decision-making is the next frontier for infrastructure evolution and will help to drive technologies like IoT and artificial intelligence powered applications.

Read more...
Engineering considerations for LoRaWAN gateway design
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Network equipment provider Ericsson forecasts that by 2026, there will be 26,4 billion IoT devices, 5,4 billion of them connected to the internet over cellular networks. That leaves a lot of devices – 21 billion, in fact – looking for another way to connect.

Read more...
Embedded box PC for AI applications
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
AAEON has released two new fanless embedded box PCs, the Boxer-8640AI and the Boxer-8641AI, both of which are suited to AI edge applications.

Read more...
The importance of automation and data strategy in future-proofing cloud adoption
Computer/Embedded Technology
Cloud computing is one of the key catalysts of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). It has single-handedly accelerated business efficiency through its ability to drive contingency, scalability, almost real-time data availability, and a reduction in on-site skills required to manage complex environments.

Read more...
Miniature PC for demanding IoT applications
Brandwagon Distribution Computer/Embedded Technology
Based on the Intel Atom x7-E3950 processor (Apollo-Lake generation), with up to 16 GB RAM and storage options ranging from eMMC to 2,5-inch SSD, fitlet2 is a highly versatile miniature PC for IoT.

Read more...
Dual-channel receiver front-end module
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BTS7202U from NXP is a dual-channel receiver front-end module which is designed for 5G mMIMO infrastructure applications.

Read more...
Microchip unveils first terabit-scale secure Ethernet PHY family
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
The demand for increased bandwidth and security in network infrastructure driven by growth in hybrid work and geographical distribution of networks is re-defining borderless networking.

Read more...
Secure microcontroller to implement Secure Key protocol
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics is promoting key-less car access with a design that supports the CCC (Car Connectivity Consortium) Digital Key 3.0 standard.

Read more...
Webinar: Vitis software platform – huge debugging varieties
Avnet Silica News
The webinar will provide a better understanding of the debug capabilities of the Vitis software platform, how they can be used and in which context.

Read more...
New family of rugged embedded computers
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
The new generation of rugged computer, based on the 10 nm Intel Atom x6000 processor, has been designed for robustness, reliability and long-term availability.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved