Comtest’s latest handheld spectrum analysers

Comtest has announced that the latest offerings from Bird Technologies expands its SignalHawk family of rugged, handheld spectrum analyser products by adding the SH-60S-AOA angle of arrival spectrum analyser and the SH-60S-TC. These latest additions results in a good balance between price and performance for analysers capable of measuring a frequency range from 9 kHz up to 6 GHz.
The SignalHawk SH-60S-TC and SH-60S-AOA provide test coverage for all major wireless systems in an easy-to-use, fully portable test instrument. Building on the flexible software architecture & highly integrated, small-form-factor packaging of SignalHawk & SiteHawk platforms, these test instruments offer both ruggedness and ease of use.
The SH-60S-AOA, RF analyser extends the capability of the SH-60S-TC by adding the ability to triangulate the location of an interferer on a map for signals between 9 kHz and 6 GHz. Triangulation is pivotal in spectrum analysers by allowing users to utilise Bird’s interference analysis and triangular functionality to locate the source within three measurements, forming a triangle in the area of the emitter and utilising a built-in map to find the exact location of the problem.
Leveraging multi-touch technology, users can change reference level and centre of frequency with a touch-of-a-finger and zoom-in like a smart phone. Multi-task measurements are made simple with the ability to simultaneously review several windows for comparison. With 8 GB of internal storage, users can screenshot data and transfer them via USB, OTG, WIFI or Bluetooth to the cloud from where they can be emailed or uploaded to a PC. Bird’s new handheld spectrum analyser family saves time, provides high precision and accuracy with ease of use, and could prove to be a valuable tool for technicians, service providers, contractors, field engineers, and military personnel.
