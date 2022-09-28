Categories

Advanced Energy adds 300 W PSU to its SLB series

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Advanced Energy Industries has expanded its SL Power SLB series with a new 300 W power supply. Designed for ease of integration into critical medical and industrial equipment, the SLB300 offers stable power through supply fluctuations and features long operational life by integrating high-quality electrolytic capacitors.

The SLB300 is a single-output power supply offering a 300 W (200 W convection cooled) output power in a compact 76 x 127 x 35 mm package that fits 1U rack-mount applications. It features an 80 to 264 V AC universal input and a wide -10 to 70°C operating temperature range. Output voltage is available from 12 to 48 V. Dual certified for the latest medical and industrial standards, the SLB300 is certified to EN/CSA/IEC/UL62368-1 and EN/CSA/IEC/UL60601-1-1 3rd Edition, as well as IECIEC60601-1 Type BF.

“The SLB300 is a versatile power supply that can be used to provide reliable, long-term operation in a wide variety of critical end systems,” said Paul Kingsepp, medical product line manager at Advanced Energy. “We continue to expand our range of high performance, cost-effective power supplies including the SLB series. Our customers benefit from its dual certification, which eases adoption into their medical and industrial applications.”

The SLB product family is designed for easy integration into medical applications such as laboratory and operating equipment and patient monitoring devices, industrial applications such as test and measurement, communications, automotive testing, process control, machine building and factory automation, and in outdoor applications such as architectural lighting and digital signage.


