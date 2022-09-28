7,5 kW programmable PSU only 1U high

28 September 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK has announced a new DSP-controlled power supply unit (PSU) that is only 1U in size for rack mounting but has an output of 7,5 kW. Six models in the series are available with respective outputs of 20 V 375 A, 40 V 188 A, 100 V 75 A, 150 V 50 A, 600 V 12,5 A, and 1,5 kV 5A.
The programmable units can operate in various modes including constant-current, constant-voltage, or constant-power. If more power is needed, up to 12 units can be connected in parallel. According to the company, connecting a multiple unit system achieves a dynamic response with ripple and noise performance comparable to that of a single PSU. When units are connected in parallel, the command unit synchronises settings with the auxiliary units and the parameters are set automatically.
Inputs to the PSUs are either three-phase 170 to 265 V AC or 342 to 528 V AC. Active power factor correction is included and the units have an excellent peak operating efficiency of 92%.
Controlling and programming the units can be done either via the front control panel or remotely via a digital or analog signal. The digital control comprises LAN, USB 2.0 and RS232/485, while the analog control is via a 0 to 5 V or 0 to 10 V signal. EtherCAT, Modbus-TCP or GPIB interfaces are also optionally available.
An LCD on the front panel is used as a user interface when manually setting current and voltage limits. Test profiles may be set up and stored in the internal memory which can then be used later via commands from the front panel or via a communication port.
The 1U high rack mount PSU has dimensions of 423 x 486 x 43,6 mm, a mass less than 8,5 kg, and active cooling is provided via built-in variable speed fans.
Suitable applications include electric and hybrid vehicle testing, research, semiconductor fabrication, battery manufacturing and renewable energy projects.
EZ-PD barrel connector replacement solutions EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller which seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors of up to 100 W.
Read more...New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
Read more...Semi-potted PSUs from Mornsun Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LMF500-23BxxUH series power supplies. The fan-less semi-potted AC/DC enclosed power supplies have a universal input range that supports both AC and DC inputs. The series features a high-efficiency and high-reliability design.
Read more...Getting the best out of SMPS EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.
Read more...Switching to renewable energy solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
As load shedding and power cuts continue to dominate all aspects of our lives, so too do they dominate in industry, and many businesses are looking at innovative ways to reduce dependency on grid power.