6,0 to 18,0 GHz notch filter bank
28 September 2022
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3170 from Atlanta Micro is an analog-tuneable notch filter bank with notches from 6,0 to 18,0 GHz. Six notch filters with SP6T switches on the input and output are contained in the multi-chip module (MCM).
The tune voltage provides control of the notch frequency, and a bypass path is provided by applying a 0,0 V control voltage while switched to band 1. The filter exhibits an insertion loss of 5 dB and a typical rejection of 40 dB. It is available in a 10 mm square QFN package.
The AM3170 is one in a family of devices covering the frequency range from 0,7 to 18 GHz. This family of parts provides an excellent filtering solution for a receiver or transceiver requiring flexible centre frequency removal, high dynamic range, low insertion loss, and small size, weight, and power consumption (low SWAP).
