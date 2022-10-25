Webinar: Ideal high-current testing with INGUN

28 September 2022 News

INGUN is offering a webinar on how to meet the challenges for future high-current classes for PCBs and plug connectors in the e-mobility sector.

The new requirements in electromobility place all suppliers in the industry under immense pressure to provide components adequate for the power requirements of the electric vehicle. Physically, this means that the high power is expressed via high currents. Regarding the wiring system, the subsystems as well as the circuit boards integrated in them, the INGUN portfolio provides everything required for the interfaces in function and end-of-line tests.

The webinar agenda will include ‘E-mobility: where is the journey heading?’, ‘Printed circuit board and power element contacting’, and ‘Testing flat connectors, round posts, and sockets’, and will target test engineers, production line planners, project managers, and maintenance engineers.

Various sessions are available starting on:

Date: 25 October 2022

Time: 10:00 SAST

To register visit http://bitly.ws/uNEZ

For more information contact Electronic Industry Supplies, +27 11 726 6758, [email protected], www.eispty.co.za





