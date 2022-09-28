New radio frequency replacement kits
28 September 2022
Test & Measurement
INGUN has released a new series of radio frequency replacement kits. The ESD-compatible radio frequency exchangeable kits ATS MAxx/HF/AL/ESD are used in MAxx basic units to reliably contact radio frequency devices-under-test (DUTs) and to measure them without interference. The kits have high-precision RF chambers made of aluminium and achieve outstanding shielding of greater than 60 dB in the frequency range up to 6 GHz. The contacting of the RF DUTs is carried out using RF test probes with suitable tip styles.
Various EMC-compliant RF transfers are available to connect the RF DUTs outside and inside of the shielding area, which are mounted on the RF interface. Via the internal interface, which is individually equipped with interface blocks (SB-P), the RF signals are reliably transferred to the measuring system. To set up an internal radio network, RF absorbers are available for cladding the internal walls to avoid unwanted reflections of radio signals within the RF chamber.
The new radio frequency replacement kits will successively replace all previously available RF exchangeable kits.
For more information contact Electronic Industry Supplies, +27 11 726 6758, [email protected], www.eispty.co.za
Further reading:
A smarter scope for faster circuit debugging
Comtest
Test & Measurement
PicoTechnology has announced the PicoScope 6000E series FlexRes oscilloscopes, featuring eight channels with 500 MHz bandwidth, 16 digital channels, and resolution of 8, 10 or 12 bits.
Read more...
RF measurements in the field
Concilium Technologies
Test & Measurement
This whitepaper presents a convenient way to perform real-time spectrum analysis, noise figure, over-the-air testing, and cable and antenna testing in the field.
Read more...
Comtest’s latest handheld spectrum analysers
Comtest
Test & Measurement
Comtest has announced that the latest offering from Bird Technologies expands its SignalHawk family of rugged, handheld spectrum analyser products by adding the SH-60S-AOA angle of arrival spectrum analyser.
Read more...
Ultra-low power, high-precision 24-bit ADC
Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, ADC for low bandwidth battery operated applications allowing for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs to be converted.
Read more...
Compact imager with automatic hotspot finder
Comtest
Test & Measurement
INSTROTECH has announced the arrival of the new, compact infrared Optris Xi 410 camera that combines the benefits of infrared cameras as well as infrared thermometers.
Read more...
New USB and LAN PC oscilloscope
Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P 1330 is a 100 MHz four-channel oscilloscope capable of sampling at 1 Gsamples/s and is ideal for mobile use connected to a laptop computer or as a permanent installation.
Read more...
PG-1500 high-amplitude pulse generator
Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The Pulse Rider series includes a set of fast rise-time pulse generators that offer premium signal integrity with an easy-to-use touch screen display interface allowing pulse creation in a few simple touches of the interface.
Read more...
Installation safety tester with Bluetooth interface and TFT display
Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
All important safety checks such as RCD-, Voltage-, Loop-, Low-Ohm, Earth resistance and insulation tests for newly installed systems can be performed.
Read more...
Solar photovoltaic installations
Comtest
Test & Measurement
The Seaward PV200 Solar Installation Tester allows electrical safety and performance verification of photovoltaic installations in a safe and easy-to-use device.
Read more...
Signal generators – the key to reliability
Spectrum Concepts
Test & Measurement
As consumers, we have come to expect an unprecedented level of reliability from our technology. That modern devices deliver this remarkable reliability is a testament not only to the capabilities of modern electronics but also to the intensive testing regime that is carried out on any product before it is released.
Read more...