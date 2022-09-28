New radio frequency replacement kits

28 September 2022 Test & Measurement

INGUN has released a new series of radio frequency replacement kits. The ESD-compatible radio frequency exchangeable kits ATS MAxx/HF/AL/ESD are used in MAxx basic units to reliably contact radio frequency devices-under-test (DUTs) and to measure them without interference. The kits have high-precision RF chambers made of aluminium and achieve outstanding shielding of greater than 60 dB in the frequency range up to 6 GHz. The contacting of the RF DUTs is carried out using RF test probes with suitable tip styles.

Various EMC-compliant RF transfers are available to connect the RF DUTs outside and inside of the shielding area, which are mounted on the RF interface. Via the internal interface, which is individually equipped with interface blocks (SB-P), the RF signals are reliably transferred to the measuring system. To set up an internal radio network, RF absorbers are available for cladding the internal walls to avoid unwanted reflections of radio signals within the RF chamber.

The new radio frequency replacement kits will successively replace all previously available RF exchangeable kits.

For more information contact Electronic Industry Supplies, +27 11 726 6758, [email protected], www.eispty.co.za





