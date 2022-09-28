DIN rail mount DC-DC converter
28 September 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
The National Laboratory Association (NLA) has announced that registration for its Test & Measurement conference and workshop 2022 is now open. This year the conference will be offered in a hybrid format, meaning that limited seats will be available for in-person attendance at the NLA in Pretoria, and the proceedings will be simultaneously live-streamed to facilitate remote attendance.
The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Laboratories, Never at Rest: What we can learn from Sir Isaac Newton’. The exciting and varied programme will include plenaries from both local and international speakers. A full list of the conference programme can be viewed by visiting http://bitly.ws/uPSb
The three-day event will take place from 24-26 October 2022 at the NLA premises in Pretoria.
To register, visit http://bitly.ws/uPS4
For more information contact The National Laboratory Association (NLA) https://www.home.nla.org.za/
Further reading:
DIN rail mount DC-DC converter
Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new DIN rail mount DC-DC converter from MEAN WELL has an output power rating of 60 W from a wide input voltage range of 18 to 75 V DC, in a module with a width of only 52 mm.
Read more...
New PMIC controls up to six independent power rails
RF Design
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Nordic nPM6001 becomes the second member of Nordic’s PMIC range, adding capability to supply and supervise up to six independent power rails.
Read more...
New expanded line-up of high-power PSUs
Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The 10000 series from Elektro-Automatik includes over 180 new models, offering a greater range of power from the smallest range of 0 to 600 W to the largest of 0 to 30 kW.
Read more...
7,5 kW programmable PSU only 1U high
Electrocomp
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK has announced a new DSP-controlled power supply unit (PSU) that is only 1U in size for rack mounting but has an output of 7,5 kW.
Read more...
New LED controller with integrated MCU
TRX Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has added to its LITIX LED controller portfolio with the TLD6098-2ES, a dual-channel, standalone DC/DC multi-topology controller.
Read more...
High-precision bidirectional current monitor
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
These high-precision bidirectional current monitors from Diodes Incorporated are capable of accurately measuring very low sense voltages at low BoM costs.
Read more...
New off-grid electrification solution could provide a meaningful socio-economic impact
Power Electronics / Power Management
The off-grid solution is designed to be affordable for low-income households, robust to survive demanding African settings, and can be configured for several applications. Being a true, plug-and-play device, no technical expertise is required for installation, operation, or maintenance.
Read more...
GYSFLASH battery charger
Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
With a current output of 10 A, the GYSFLASH 10.36/48 PL is a multi-voltage charger designed to recharge batteries of 36 V and 48 V found on many recreational vehicles.
Read more...
SIM card interface level translator with ESD protection
Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The DIODES PI4ULS3V4103 is able to provide the power conversion and signal level translation needed for advanced cellular telephones to interface with both 1,8 and 3 V subscriber identity modules (SIMs).
Read more...
Tiny protection for USB ports
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new TPS25946 from Texas Instruments is an input-power protection eFuse with bi-directional current support and offers robust protection against voltage surges, short-circuits and in-rush current.
Read more...