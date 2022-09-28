DIN rail mount DC-DC converter

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The National Laboratory Association (NLA) has announced that registration for its Test & Measurement conference and workshop 2022 is now open. This year the conference will be offered in a hybrid format, meaning that limited seats will be available for in-person attendance at the NLA in Pretoria, and the proceedings will be simultaneously live-streamed to facilitate remote attendance.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Laboratories, Never at Rest: What we can learn from Sir Isaac Newton’. The exciting and varied programme will include plenaries from both local and international speakers. A full list of the conference programme can be viewed by visiting http://bitly.ws/uPSb

The three-day event will take place from 24-26 October 2022 at the NLA premises in Pretoria.

To register, visit http://bitly.ws/uPS4

For more information contact The National Laboratory Association (NLA) https://www.home.nla.org.za/





