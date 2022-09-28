DIN rail mount DC-DC converter

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The new DIN rail mount DC-DC converter from MEAN WELL has an output power rating of 60 W, in a module with a width of only 52 mm (3SU). The PSU has a wide 4:1 input voltage range of 18 to 75 V DC and provides a fixed regulated output of 12 V DC at a maximum current of 5 A.

The module has a wide operating temperature range of -40 to 85°C with no forced cooling needed. The PSU has an adjustable DC output of ±10% and no minimum load is required for regulation. It is suitable for mounting on DIN rail TS-35/7.5 or TS-35/15.

The converter has short circuit, overload, over-voltage, input reverse polarity and input under-voltage protections built in, and features 4 kV DC I/O isolation. The units come standard with a three-year warranty.

Typical applications include industrial system control, semiconductor fabrication equipment, factory automation, wireless networks and telecom or datacom systems.

