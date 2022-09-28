LoRaWAN AC controller

Nanjing-based Internet of Things (IoT) applications specialist company, Rejeee, manufacturers of LPWAN and LoRaWAN sensors and controllers has appointed Otto Wireless Solutions as its local distributor. Rejeee is oriented to the needs of its customers for IoT applications, with technology development as its core driving force, supplemented by high-quality supplier resources. The company is determined to provide customers with continuous delivery of easy-to-use and reliable software and hardware products and solutions.

The CT100EU is a remote wireless controller that has a built-in 30 A high-current power relay, capable of switching high-power loads. The new generation LoRa wireless transmission mode is adopted, and the module can be controlled over a distance of 3 km.

The controller has a built-in electric energy metering chip which uses industrial processors to collect the real-time current, voltage, and power usage of the equipment being powered. The module can be used in conjunction with LoRa gateways to optimise the monitoring of remote energy equipment.

Applications for this LoRa AC controller include (but are not limited to) water pumps, temperature control and geyser control:

• In conjunction with a water level meter, the pump can be controlled. Further applications range from industrial pumping to swimming pools, boreholes and farm irrigation systems.

• Products that control temperature can be controlled, for example, retail outlet air conditioners and poultry equipment.

• To aid in electricity saving, geysers can be turned on and off, an application ideally suited to both private homes and apartment complexes.

