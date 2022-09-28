Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

LoRaWAN AC controller

28 September 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Nanjing-based Internet of Things (IoT) applications specialist company, Rejeee, manufacturers of LPWAN and LoRaWAN sensors and controllers has appointed Otto Wireless Solutions as its local distributor. Rejeee is oriented to the needs of its customers for IoT applications, with technology development as its core driving force, supplemented by high-quality supplier resources. The company is determined to provide customers with continuous delivery of easy-to-use and reliable software and hardware products and solutions.

The CT100EU is a remote wireless controller that has a built-in 30 A high-current power relay, capable of switching high-power loads. The new generation LoRa wireless transmission mode is adopted, and the module can be controlled over a distance of 3 km.

The controller has a built-in electric energy metering chip which uses industrial processors to collect the real-time current, voltage, and power usage of the equipment being powered. The module can be used in conjunction with LoRa gateways to optimise the monitoring of remote energy equipment.

Applications for this LoRa AC controller include (but are not limited to) water pumps, temperature control and geyser control:

• In conjunction with a water level meter, the pump can be controlled. Further applications range from industrial pumping to swimming pools, boreholes and farm irrigation systems.

• Products that control temperature can be controlled, for example, retail outlet air conditioners and poultry equipment.

• To aid in electricity saving, geysers can be turned on and off, an application ideally suited to both private homes and apartment complexes.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 791 1033
Fax: +27 11 791 1187
Email: [email protected]
www: www.otto.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Otto Wireless Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

6,0 to 18,0 GHz notch filter bank
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3170 from Atlanta Micro is an analog-tuneable notch filter bank with notches from 6,0 to 18,0 GHz. Six notch filters with SP6T switches on the input and output are contained in the multi-chip module (MCM).

Read more...
VSWR, return loss and transmission loss vs transmission power
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In an ideal RF system, all the energy from the RF source is transferred to the load. However, this does not happen, and factors like impedance mismatch and losses need to be considered.

Read more...
Key considerations for Wi-Fi standards for IoT products
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 6 delivers several new capabilities that will enhance product performance, reliability, or quality of service (QoS), enabling more connected products in the home, and reduced power consumption for improved battery life in battery-operated products.

Read more...
New 5G radio with worldwide certification
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that its 5G NR module RM520N-GL, has been certified to operate on 5G and LTE-A networks in the United States and has achieved worldwide certification from GCF, PTCRB, CE, CCC, RCM, FCC and IC.

Read more...
How to achieve ultrafast power supply transient response for RF applications
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Practical methods for achieving an ultrafast power supply transient response in wireless and, especially, RF applications. The article aims to resolve the system designer’s challenge of low signal processing efficiency caused by the power supply transient blanking period and example solutions are presented for different applications.

Read more...
Accurate positioning in a tiny form factor
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ST Microelectronics’ new Teseo-LIV3FL is an easy-to-use, standalone global navigation satellite system (GNSS) module which is able to work from power supplies as low as 1,8 V in addition to the standard 3,3 V.

Read more...
Mini-Circuits FX-30G-RC wideband frequency extender
Conical Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits has announced the release of their new FX-30G-RC wideband frequency extender and buffer module which can multiply an existing 7,5-15 GHz signal source for operation up to 30 GHz.

Read more...
Distribution appointment
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nanjing based Internet of Things (IoT) applications specialist company, Rejeee, which manufactures LPWAN and LoRaWAN sensors and controllers, has appointed Otto Wireless Solutions as its local distributor.

Read more...
Local design company to use Quectel module for tracking
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Cybus–Hanway has selected the Quectel MC60 module, embedded SIM and Quectel connectivity using both the onboard GSM and GPS for an animal bio-tracking application.

Read more...
Ultra-compact high-performance wireless modules
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ultra-low power MiP series from Mipot is extremely compact at an area less than 1 cm2, and features LGA pattern technology, high radio performance and embedded IoT stacks to simplify designs.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved