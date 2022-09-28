Categories

Tektronix to exhibit at Electronica 2022

28 September 2022 News

Tektronix, Inc., a global equipment and software manufacturer delivering innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions, has announced its participation at this year’s electronica 2022 exhibition, taking place in Munich from November 15-18.

With more than 75 years of experience, Tektronix will be showcasing a wide range of solutions from its test and measurement portfolio. Customers will have a unique opportunity to learn more about the new and innovative technology solutions from Tektronix including:

• Accurate, repeatable high-power device testing solutions.

• Comprehensive analog, digital and RF system validation solutions.

• Sensitive and accurate low-power measurement solutions.

Lee Morgan, senior technical marketing manager at Tektronix said, "Tektronix will uncover a number of exciting new technology solutions at electronica that will help our customers to test, measure and accelerate tests for prototypes, new product designs and processes much faster. We are looking forward to showcasing these solutions and providing live product demonstrations for critical applications for power efficiency, wired and wireless networking applications that have not been seen before. We are excited to reconnect with our customers, other industry leaders and key stakeholders face-to-face at the trade show.”

For more information on Tektronix products contact RS Components


Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
RS Components (SA)


