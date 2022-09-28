INGUN’s connector solutions

Connectors are indispensable elements in the modern electrified and networked world. They enable the modular structuring of assemblies and devices, systems, or plants, and they additionally connect decentralised peripheries or sub-systems for power transmission and data/signal communication.

The multitude of applications has led to a large variety of connectors. Standardised applications include analog, digital, RF communications, and power transmission for high current and high voltage systems.

Radio frequency

INGUN's radio frequency test solutions provide precise, self-centring contacting of connectors. A wide range of standardised test probes for the automotive sector such as FAKRA, mini-FAKRA, HSD, H-MTD, Mate-AX, Mate-Net or MX series can be chosen from. For data transmission, a basic distinction is made between two types: coaxial connectors which are usually used for analog signals, and differential connectors used for digital signals.



Figure 1 – FAKRA test probe.

Flat contacts

Flat contacts are frequently used in the connector sector due to the geometry which is extremely economical to produce. The terminals can be placed directly on the PCB using automatic placement machines. Another possibility is to place the terminals directly in the connector using an injection moulding process. The flat contacts can be contacted using the INGUN test probes in a small grid size and with standard, as well as four-wire, measurements.



Figure 2 – Flat contact probe.

Round contacts

Round contacts in connectors can withstand high voltages and currents, especially in the field of e-mobility. A wide variety of diameters and probe lengths for round contacts are available. The round contacts can be contacted using the INGUN test probes in small grid size and with standard as well as four-wire measurements, and probes for shielding and integrated thermocouples are also available.

