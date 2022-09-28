High temperature IHSR inductor

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Vishay’s recently announced high-temperature IHSR inductor delivers current ratings up to 155 A. This AEC-Q200 qualified inductor comes in a 6767 case size with dimensions of 19,0 x 17,1 x 7 mm, and is able to operate in temperatures up to 155°C.

Designed for multi-phase high current power supplies and input/output filters in automotive and ADAS applications, the new component offers a reduction of 50% over typical power inductors. The power component also has a smaller size than similarly rated ferrite-based power solutions.

The automotive grade inductor is optimised for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 5 MHz and high current filtering applications. Other applications for the device include DC/DC conversion in ADAS and LIDAR systems, braking systems, brushless DC motors, and high current load EMI filters (12 V/140 A or 48 V/140 A).

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940 , [email protected], www.ebv.com

