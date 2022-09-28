New tester for electric vehicle charging stations

Fluke has launched a new professional electronic test and measurement tool, the FEV300, for electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) testing.
The FEV300 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Adapter is designed to simulate an electric vehicle attached to the EVCS. The tool allows for the output voltage of an AC charging station Mode 3 with connector types 1 and 2 to be safely and accurately tested in accordance with IEC specifications.
The FEV300 adapter is compatible with Fluke’s leading MFTs used in the installation and commissioning of EVCSs and it can also be paired with Fluke’s range of multimeters and scope meters for troubleshooting.
“Testing of these high-power, live voltage electric systems is critical to ensure the safety of end users, and the electricians installing and maintaining these essential pieces of equipment,” commented Hans-Dieter Schuessele, application & technology expert at Fluke. “The new FEV300 Adapter includes significant safety features such as a touch electrode function which quickly displays if there is a high-risk earth fault, and improved safety sockets which are covered by plastic lids to protect the connectors in wet weather conditions. The safety aspects of Fluke’s new FEV300 Adapter surpass other competitive products in the market.”
