Versatile range of connector solutions

28 September 2022 Interconnection

TE Connectivity offers the new range of ERNI connectors suitable for a vast range of applications.

ERNI’s iBridge Ultra connectors’ design includes locating pegs and built-in position assurance. iBridge Ultra wire-to-board connectors deliver high-current density in a miniature package. This single-row cable connector system features a compact 2 mm pitch and delivers up to 8 A per contact.

ERNI’s microbridge connector series has been designed specifically for the exacting standards of the modern automotive industry. These wire-to-board connectors offer a single row with a 1,27 mm pitch and deliver up to 9 A per contact at a temperature 20°C.

The MicroSpeed connectors by ERNI are a fine-pitch miniaturised line capable of handling data transmission up to 25 Gb/s with high signal integrity and reliability. These connectors provide a versatile interconnect solution for applications requiring either two-, three- or seven-row connections.

ERNI’s MicroCon series has been designed for automotive applications and provides a board-to-board miniaturised, robust connector solution. This dual-row connector, with a pitch of 0,8 mm, delivers up to 2,3 A per contact, while at the same time allowing for communication at 3 Gb/s.

Credit(s)

NuVision Electronics





