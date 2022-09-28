Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Versatile range of connector solutions

28 September 2022 Interconnection

TE Connectivity offers the new range of ERNI connectors suitable for a vast range of applications.

ERNI’s iBridge Ultra connectors’ design includes locating pegs and built-in position assurance. iBridge Ultra wire-to-board connectors deliver high-current density in a miniature package. This single-row cable connector system features a compact 2 mm pitch and delivers up to 8 A per contact.

ERNI’s microbridge connector series has been designed specifically for the exacting standards of the modern automotive industry. These wire-to-board connectors offer a single row with a 1,27 mm pitch and deliver up to 9 A per contact at a temperature 20°C.

The MicroSpeed connectors by ERNI are a fine-pitch miniaturised line capable of handling data transmission up to 25 Gb/s with high signal integrity and reliability. These connectors provide a versatile interconnect solution for applications requiring either two-, three- or seven-row connections.

ERNI’s MicroCon series has been designed for automotive applications and provides a board-to-board miniaturised, robust connector solution. This dual-row connector, with a pitch of 0,8 mm, delivers up to 2,3 A per contact, while at the same time allowing for communication at 3 Gb/s.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Can you really trust your GPS position?
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A part of delivering high-integrity positioning is a statistical analysis called RAIM or RAIM+, where the latter takes position analysis to the next level as part of a larger positioning protection package.

Read more...
INGUN’s connector solutions
Electronic Industry Supplies Interconnection
Connectors are indispensable elements in the modern electrified and networked world. They enable the modular structuring of assemblies and devices, systems, or plants, and they additionally connect decentralised peripheries or sub-systems for power transmission and data/signal communication.

Read more...
Heavy-duty sealed connector series
Electrocomp Interconnection
With a flat connector housing design, they can fit through any 20 mm hole, making them ideal for use in sensor interface applications in industrial and commercial vehicles.

Read more...
Aluminium capacitors in both polymer and electrolytic versions
NuVision Electronics Passive Components
Würth's snap-in aluminium capacitors are available with high capacitances and voltages and are offered with a service life of up to 5000 hours.

Read more...
Wireless 2,4 GHz SoC
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs delivers a new 2,4 GHz wireless solution with ultra-low transmit and receive power for electronic shelf labels, smart lighting, and building automation.

Read more...
High current low-profile power connector
Startech Industrial Interconnection
The enhanced power connector series from Amphenol offers wire terminations ranging from 6 to 2 AWG and has the capacity to carry current up to 150 A at 500 V DC.

Read more...
The design challenges of temperature
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Thermal management and temperature derating have always been something that designers have had to plan for to keep their products safe and this is closely linked to power when it comes to choosing a connector.

Read more...
Innovative enhanced connection system from Amphenol
Startech Industrial Interconnection
Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its ePower-Lite interconnection line to include a two-pole mini ePower-Lite connector with a secondary locking design that is rated to 30 A.

Read more...
Samtec flyover minimises signal loss
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Flyover cables are used by PCB design engineers to minimise the degradation of signals that are routed through lossy PCBs, vias and other components.

Read more...
Enhanced fibre optic interconnection series
Startech Industrial Interconnection
Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its Amphe-Lite connector series to meet the increasing demand of fibre optic interconnection applications in the medical, oil and gas, security and grid industries.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved