Webinar: Semiconductors in a high-availability power distribution system

28 September 2022 News

ADAS/AD and X-by-wire systems introduce new functional safety requirements to the power distribution system (PDS). These requirements also include ensuring a high available energy supply and freedom from interference in power distribution sub-systems in accordance with ISO 26262:2018. This freedom from interference is secured by the introduction of safety elements, which require mandatory use of semiconductors. Infineon has developed products families for this application in accordance with ISO 26262:2018.

In this webinar, the following topics will be covered:

• Automotive megatrends and the requirement for dependable electronics.

• The concept of ASIL decomposition, ensuring high availability and freedom from interference.

• Why semiconductors are the only solution for safety elements in high availability systems.

• Chipset solutions for the electronic power distribution centre (PDC) in such systems.

• The outlook on what may come next to the PDS.

The webinar is geared towards engineers in design and development, engineering management, research and development personnel, and academics in the electronics fields.

Date: Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Time: 10:00 CAT

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/vfAZ

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





