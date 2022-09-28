New Schottky and switching diodes

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Vishay has released a new series of 40 V small-signal Schottky and 100 V small-signal switching diodes in a DFN1006-2A package. Both device packages are ultra-compact having dimensions of 1 x 0,6 x 0,45 mm . When compared to traditional SOD/T packages, they use only 10% board space.

They both offer wettable sidewall-plated flanks and soldering can be checked by standard visual inspection – no X-ray inspection is necessary to meet automotive AOI requirements. The new series are AEC-Q101 automotive grade qualified.

The devices are rated for a maximum junction temperature (TJ) of 175°C which enables both higher power dissipation and higher reliability. This high maximum TJ allows use in mission-critical applications. Other applications include automotive, clamping, bias isolation, reverse polarity protection and high-power switch-mode power supplies.

