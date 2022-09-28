Webinar: Advanced semiconductor solutions for heat pumps
28 September 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
For several years heat pumps have been an important part of the green energy revolution. Recently, however, unpredictable oil and gas prices have pushed this technology further into the spotlight.
After decades of experience in the HVAC and air conditioning sectors, Infineon is ideally situated to provide the foundation for building heat pumps using its comprehensive semiconductor solutions portfolio. From power control and connectivity to HMI and sensing, this webinar will show how technical solutions, like wide bandgap and IGBTs, can combine with smart metering and predictive analysis for even better heat pump designs.
Key takeaways from the webinar will be:
• Infineon’s offerings for heat pump inverters.
• Technological and application advantages of Infineon’s products including SiC, IGBT, GaN, and superjunction MOSFET technology.
• Smart metering and predictive analytics.
Date: 26 October 2022
Time: 14:00 CAT
To register for the webinar, visit https://infineoncommunity.com/registration-webinar-heat-pump
For more information go to www.infineon.com
