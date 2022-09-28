Vicor to unveil high-power density solutions

Vicor has announced that it will be unveiling new high-power density solutions for space applications at this year’s Space Tech Expo in Bremen, Germany from 15-17 November. Visitors can expect to see Vicor’s radiation-tolerant power solutions in action via a live demonstration, which will showcase how the company powers high-power ASICs and FPGAs in the space and satellite industry.
The demonstration will take place across each day of the expo to provide insight into the ideal power delivery network (PDN) solutions for LEO and MEO satellites. Ripple, noise, and transient response performance on a 150 A powered evaluation board will be evaluated.
Vicor will also be offering educational resources to attendees through presentations on the following topics:
• The ideal power delivery network. How Vicor power modules provide high-efficiency, high-density, low-noise voltage conversion to power advanced network communication ASICs and processors.
• The factorised power architecture (FPA). FPA factorises power from the traditional single-function DC to DC converter into two distinct functions and power modules: a pre-regulation module (PRM) and a voltage transformation module (VTM). The power switching topologies and control systems of each module are optimised for low noise and power losses, with zero-current and zero-voltage switching.
