Multi-phase input power supply series

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

LI120-26Bxx is an AC-DC converter series from Mornsun, featuring a cost-effective, energy-efficient green power supply solution for standard DIN-rail mounting. The products offer a high level of stability and immunity to noise for industrial control equipment, machinery, and other industrial equipment in a variety of harsh environments.

The LI120-26Bxx series power supplies have a wide input voltage range of 180 to 600 V AC, making it suitable for single- and three-phase applications. The units can also handle a 254 to 848 V DC input voltage.

The PSU series has the capability to handle a 150% peak load for up to three seconds, and has output short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, and over-temperature protection with DC OK function. The 120 W units are available with three output voltages: 12 V, 24 V, or 48 V.

These versatile power supplies have an operating ambient temperature range of -25 to 70°C, making them usable in a wide range of industrial applications.

These lightweight AC-DC converters have an extremely compact design and standard rail installation. They have good EMC performance, and are compliant with international UL508, UL61010, EN/IEC62368, and IEC60664 standards for EMC and safety. All units come with a three-year warranty.


Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


