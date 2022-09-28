Vibration testing for mechanical troubleshooting

The Fluke 810 vibration tester is an advanced troubleshooting instrument available for vibration testing[A1], enabling maintenance teams to rapidly diagnose and solve mechanical problems.
The handheld Fluke 810 is designed and programmed to diagnose the most common mechanical problems of unbalance, looseness, misalignment and bearing failures in a wide variety of mechanical equipment, including motors, fans, blowers, belts and chain drives, gearboxes, couplings, pumps, compressors, closed coupled machines and spindles.
When a fault is detected, the Fluke 810 identifies the problem and rates its severity on a four-level scale to help the maintenance personnel prioritise maintenance tasks. The device is also capable of recommending repairs.
The Fluke 810 Vibration Tester uses a simple step-by-step process to report on machine faults the first time measurements are taken, without prior measurement history. Typical vibration analysers and software are intended for monitoring machine condition over the longer term but require special training and investment that may not be possible in many companies. The Fluke 810 is designed specifically for maintenance professionals who need to troubleshoot mechanical problems and quickly understand the root cause of equipment condition.
During operation a tri-axial TEDS accelerometer is placed on the machine under test. As this machine operates, the accelerometer detects its vibration along three planes of movement and transmits that information to the Fluke 810. Using a set of advanced algorithms, the 810 Vibration Tester then provides a plain-text diagnosis of the machine, with a recommended solution.
