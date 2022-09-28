Smallest full-band, precision GNSS antenna on the market

Tallysman Wireless has added the housed SSL990XF full-band survey-grade GNSS antenna to its industry-leading line of GNSS products. The SSL990XF utilises a derivative of Tallysman’s patented VeroStar antenna element to provide full GNSS + L-band corrections frequency coverage. The SSL990XF is 63 mm in diameter, 28 mm high, and weighs 50 grams, making it one of the smallest and lightest housed full-band precision antennas on the market. It has a very tight average phase centre variation of 4 mm or lower for all frequencies, and overall azimuths and elevation angles.
The full-band SSL990XF antenna supports all GNSS constellations (GPS/QZSS/QZSS/GLONASS/Galileo/BeiDou) and L-Band correction services. Also supported in the region of operation are satellite-based augmentation systems (SBAS): WAAS (North America), EGNOS (Europe), MSAS (Japan), or GAGAN (India).
The SSL990XF is housed in a weatherproof IP67 enclosure and is mounted using either adhesive tape or a mounting collar that includes a waterproofing O-ring. Two antenna cable connector options are available, either a female SMA, or an MCX. It is an ideal antenna for precision UAV and any other applications where low weight and precision matter.
With the release of many new LTE radio frequency bands worldwide, the spectrum has become congested, which then affects the GNSS antennas and receivers. Tallyman’s new SSL990XF with eXtended Filtering (XF) technology has been designed to reduce the effects of interference caused by these new signals in this specific radio frequency range.
Can you really trust your GPS position?
A part of delivering high-integrity positioning is a statistical analysis called RAIM or RAIM+, where the latter takes position analysis to the next level as part of a larger positioning protection package.
LoRaWAN AC controller
The CT100EU is a remote wireless controller that has a built-in 30 A high-current power relay, capable of switching high-power loads.
6,0 to 18,0 GHz notch filter bank
The AM3170 from Atlanta Micro is an analog-tuneable notch filter bank with notches from 6,0 to 18,0 GHz. Six notch filters with SP6T switches on the input and output are contained in the multi-chip module (MCM).
Key considerations for Wi-Fi standards for IoT products
Wi-Fi 6 delivers several new capabilities that will enhance product performance, reliability, or quality of service (QoS), enabling more connected products in the home, and reduced power consumption for improved battery life in battery-operated products.
New 5G radio with worldwide certification
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that its 5G NR module RM520N-GL, has been certified to operate on 5G and LTE-A networks in the United States and has achieved worldwide certification from GCF, PTCRB, CE, CCC, RCM, FCC and IC.
How to achieve ultrafast power supply transient response for RF applications
Practical methods for achieving an ultrafast power supply transient response in wireless and, especially, RF applications. The article aims to resolve the system designer’s challenge of low signal processing efficiency caused by the power supply transient blanking period and example solutions are presented for different applications.
Accurate positioning in a tiny form factor
ST Microelectronics’ new Teseo-LIV3FL is an easy-to-use, standalone global navigation satellite system (GNSS) module which is able to work from power supplies as low as 1,8 V in addition to the standard 3,3 V.