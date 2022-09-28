Smallest full-band, precision GNSS antenna on the market

28 September 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Tallysman Wireless has added the housed SSL990XF full-band survey-grade GNSS antenna to its industry-leading line of GNSS products. The SSL990XF utilises a derivative of Tallysman’s patented VeroStar antenna element to provide full GNSS + L-band corrections frequency coverage. The SSL990XF is 63 mm in diameter, 28 mm high, and weighs 50 grams, making it one of the smallest and lightest housed full-band precision antennas on the market. It has a very tight average phase centre variation of 4 mm or lower for all frequencies, and overall azimuths and elevation angles.

The full-band SSL990XF antenna supports all GNSS constellations (GPS/QZSS/QZSS/GLONASS/Galileo/BeiDou) and L-Band correction services. Also supported in the region of operation are satellite-based augmentation systems (SBAS): WAAS (North America), EGNOS (Europe), MSAS (Japan), or GAGAN (India).

The SSL990XF is housed in a weatherproof IP67 enclosure and is mounted using either adhesive tape or a mounting collar that includes a waterproofing O-ring. Two antenna cable connector options are available, either a female SMA, or an MCX. It is an ideal antenna for precision UAV and any other applications where low weight and precision matter.

With the release of many new LTE radio frequency bands worldwide, the spectrum has become congested, which then affects the GNSS antennas and receivers. Tallyman’s new SSL990XF with eXtended Filtering (XF) technology has been designed to reduce the effects of interference caused by these new signals in this specific radio frequency range.

