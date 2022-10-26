Appointment

26 October 2022 News





Craig Gibbs has been appointed as the new business unit manager for device connection at Phoenix Contact SA.

Gibbs holds an N6 qualification in Electronic Engineering Light Current and comes highly experienced, having been involved in the industrial electronics industry for the past 26 years. During that time he worked in the semiconductor, passive, electromechanical and interconnect fields, and is therefore highly suited to offer clients informed and up-to-date advice.

Phoenix Contact extends a warm welcome to Gibbs and looks forward to his positive contribution to the Phoenix Contact family.

For more information, contact Craig Gibbs, Phoenix Contact, +27 83 791 0842 , [email protected], www.phoenixcontact.co.za

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





