Appointment

Craig Gibbs has been appointed as the new business unit manager for device connection at Phoenix Contact SA.
Gibbs holds an N6 qualification in Electronic Engineering Light Current and comes highly experienced, having been involved in the industrial electronics industry for the past 26 years. During that time he worked in the semiconductor, passive, electromechanical and interconnect fields, and is therefore highly suited to offer clients informed and up-to-date advice.
Phoenix Contact extends a warm welcome to Gibbs and looks forward to his positive contribution to the Phoenix Contact family.
At The Core design challenge
element14, an Avnet company, has released details on its latest design challenge – for budding embedded engineers – which uses hardware and tools supplied by Infineon.
Heavy-duty soldering in a small station Vepac Electronics
The ultra-power FX-805 from Hakko is a soldering station with a 400 W composite heater to not only achieve rapid heating of the soldering iron tip, but also to effortlessly maintain the temperature during use.