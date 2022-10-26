The ADuM4165/ADuM41661 are USB 2.0 port isolators, utilising Analog Devices iCoupler technology to dynamically support all USB 2.0 data rates; low (1,5 Mbps), full (12 Mbps), or high (480 Mbps), as required. The devices support host isolation with automatic speed negotiation as well as peripheral isolation.
High-speed data through the devices is re-timed for jitter reduction, requiring an external clock signal or crystal input. The ADuM4165 supports the clock or crystal input on the upstream side, and the ADuM4166 supports the clock or crystal input on the downstream side, offering two options to best suit the system design.
The low power standby mode for downstream (Side 2) supports applications with limited available power, such as battery-operated peripherals. The upstream (Side 1) standby current meets USB 2.0 requirements for suspended operation.
The devices handle a VBUS of 4,5 to 5,5 V or 3 to 3,6 V operation on each side. Current consumption is typically 21 mA in idle when in low- or full-speed mode, which climbs to 48 mA in idle when in high-speed mode. In suspend mode, the devices have an ultra-low standby current of only 20 µA.
The isolators are specified over an extended industrial temperature range of −55 to 125°C and are available in a 20-lead, wide-body SOIC_IC with 8,3 mm creepage and clearance.
Typical applications include USB peripheral and isolation hubs, electronic test and measurement equipment, medical devices, industrial PCs and USB isolator modules.
