The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s latest single-phase energy-sensing ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart plugs, dimmers, power strips, smart lighting, building automation, and other load points.

The devices feature a line voltage zero-crossing comparator with a dedicated state machine for detection and filtering. The filters and state machine reduce spurious zero-crossing detections in cases where the AC voltage is heavily distorted.

The SY7T502 integrates a relay control block for single coil relays for both latching and non-latching types. The relay control block contains the relay’s contact sensing and allows timing corrections to compensate for relay delay variations due to wear and other conditions.

The devices also include a dimming control block for lag and advance controls and configurable digital I/O’s. A 32-bit signal processing unit with a delta-sigma converter, a precision bandgap reference, and an analog front-end enables accurate energy measurement. The signal processing unit processes the ADC data to provide measurements including V RMS , I RMS , power, active power, and line frequency.

The internal filtered zero-crossing signal is used internally by both the relay and dimmer controls and can also be used as an output for the line voltage sign or zero-crossing pulse.

A UART interface enables communication with the host processor and includes a communication protocol with data integrity check and auto-baud function. The auto-baud allows the host processor to set the interface to different baud rates including non-standard rates.

