Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

The spirit of connecting

26 October 2022 Interconnection

Under the slogan ‘The Spirit of Connecting’, the Combicon product portfolio from Phoenix Contact is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Since 1972, Combicon PCB terminal blocks and PCB connectors have been providing the ideal connection technology for transmitting signals, data, or power in a wide range of applications.

“Back in 1972, it became ever more apparent that developments in the control cabinet, in machine building, or in electricity were increasingly shifting towards industrial electronics. With the KDS terminal block for printed circuits, we developed the original terminal block that marked our entry into the world of electronics,” recalls Klaus Eisert, Phoenix Contact shareholder and the creative mind behind the first PCB terminal block. “And so began the era of the industrial PCB terminal block for Phoenix Contact. From the outset, the green terminal blocks radiated quality and do so to this day.”

In the decades that followed, the product portfolio evolved from its humble beginnings into an ever-growing and varied product portfolio that now boasts around 100 different product families. Users worldwide use these products in a multitude of applications including inverters, complex controllers, or modern smart home applications. Phoenix Contact has produced in the region of several billion Combicon PCB terminal blocks and PCB connectors in total since 1972.

“We have always been passionate about making the best technology even better. Through our continuous development efforts, we have succeeded time and again over the decades in setting new standards in the field of PCB connection technology, on a global scale, with Combicon. Thus, year after year, new innovations are created that make the PCB connection more compact, more powerful, or easier to use,” explains Volker Koppert, head of the business unit PCB connectors in the business area device connectors.

The innovations that originated in Blomberg and have become generally accepted internationally include, for example, the first PCB terminal block with Push-in spring connection, the invention of single-row connectors with variable numbers of positions and with screw connection for individual field wiring, and the first lever-type terminal block with additional Push-in function.

Through the company’s continuous development efforts, Phoenix Contact has repeatedly succeeded in setting new standards in the field of PCB connection technology. In the decades that followed, the product family evolved from its humble beginnings into an ever-growing and differentiated product family. The portfolio is constantly adapting to the requirements of customers. The company is continuously responding to trends, such as miniaturisation, and increased performance and efficiency in PCB assembly.

So, what is it that defines this remarkable success? It is the ability to keep challenging the technology that is used and to constantly strive for solutions that keep pace with developments.

This is also demonstrated by the modular configurable PCB terminal blocks of the SPT series launched in 2021, which enable different individual elements to be combined to create a tailor-made connection block. To provide an almost unlimited variety of PCB terminal blocks that are easy to manage and available quickly, Phoenix Contact implemented its first end-to-end digital process chain from the configurator through to production.

“We are naturally very proud of the 50-year success story of our Combicon product portfolio,” states Torsten Janwlecke, COO of Phoenix Contact and president of the business area device connectors. “The Combicon connectors and PCB terminal blocks represent our largest portfolio of device and PCB connection technology worldwide, enabling us, as the market leader, to constantly set new global trends and standards. However, as reflected in our anniversary slogan, ‘The Spirit of Connecting’, we are always looking to the future. Newly emerging fields of application relating to the growing electrification of mobility infrastructure, or the increasing degree of automation of buildings and industrial systems, or the smartification of our power grids, are all driving markets that are a source of new applications for our Combicon portfolio, breathing new life into the portfolio. Combicon is thus also at the heart of Phoenix Contact’s vision of an All-Electric Society. And with countless product versions and solutions, we are empowering our customers to tackle the tasks they will face in the context of the comprehensive electrification, networking, and automation of all relevant areas of life and work. And of course, Combicon as a ‘connector’ naturally plays an important role in this.”

To celebrate with Phoenix Contact or to take a look behind the scenes of 50 years of Combicon PCB connection technology, visit https://phoenixcontact.com/combicon50years


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: [email protected]
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

DataTuff Industrial Ethernet
NuVision Electronics Interconnection
Industrial-grade jackets feature a robust design with the ability to withstand exposure to oil, chemicals, rough handling, abrasion, UV and temperature variations.

Read more...
Development chassis in accordance with the SOSA standard
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Interconnection
Hartmann Electronic is expanding its portfolio of components that conform to the new SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) military standard. Following a high-performance backplane, the specialist is now launching a development chassis.

Read more...
Thoughts on connector reliability
TRX Electronics Interconnection
The term ‘high reliability’ describes products that are designed to deliver excellent performance in demanding, mission-critical applications. However, it may be time to stop thinking of high reliability and start talking about appropriate reliability.

Read more...
High-speed multi-coaxial cable assemblies
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s high-speed multi-coaxial (coax) cable assemblies are high-density solutions which can provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies.

Read more...
In-line jack variation added to ix Industrial Series
RS Components (SA) Interconnection
Hirose Electric has announced that a new in-line jack variation has been added to the ix Industrial Series, the IEC 61076-3-124 standard compliant, next-generation industrial equipment network connector.

Read more...
Appointment
Phoenix Contact News
Craig Gibbs has been appointed as the new business unit manager for device connection after previously working in the semiconductor, passive, electromechanical, and interconnect fields.

Read more...
INGUN’s connector solutions
Electronic Industry Supplies Interconnection
Connectors are indispensable elements in the modern electrified and networked world. They enable the modular structuring of assemblies and devices, systems, or plants, and they additionally connect decentralised peripheries or sub-systems for power transmission and data/signal communication.

Read more...
Versatile range of connector solutions
NuVision Electronics Interconnection
TE Connectivity offers the new range of ERNI connectors, suitable for a vast range of applications.

Read more...
Heavy-duty sealed connector series
Electrocomp Interconnection
With a flat connector housing design, they can fit through any 20 mm hole, making them ideal for use in sensor interface applications in industrial and commercial vehicles.

Read more...
High current low-profile power connector
Startech Industrial Interconnection
The enhanced power connector series from Amphenol offers wire terminations ranging from 6 to 2 AWG and has the capacity to carry current up to 150 A at 500 V DC.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved