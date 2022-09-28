Latest buck converter has a wide input range

The AP64060Q from DIODES Incorporated is a 600 mA, synchronous buck converter with a wide input voltage range of 4,5 to 40 V. The device fully integrates a 600 mΩ high-side power MOSFET and a 300 mΩ low-side power MOSFET to provide high-efficiency step-down DC-DC conversion. It exhibits less than 0,1% output ripple at 12 V.
The AP64060Q device minimises the external component count due to its adoption of peak current mode control along with its integrated loop compensation network, and its design is optimised for electromagnetic interference (EMI) reduction. The device has a proprietary gate driver scheme to resist switching node ringing without sacrificing MOSFET turn-on and turn-off times, which reduces high-frequency radiated EMI noise caused by MOSFET switching.
The AP64060Q also features frequency spread spectrum (FSS) with a switching frequency jitter of ±6%, which reduces EMI by not allowing emitted energy to stay in any one frequency for a significant period.
The device is available in a TSOT26 package. Typical applications include 5 V, 12 V and 24 V distributed power bus supplies, automotive supplies, small home appliances, and FPGA, DSP and ASIC supplies.
