300 W step-down DC/DC micromodule

Analog Devices’ new LTM4660 is a complete 300 W output switching mode hybrid-topology step-down DC/DC μModule non-isolated bus converter. Its exposed power inductor resides on the top of the package, providing an intrinsic path for heat to dissipate upwards out of the module, away from the printed circuit board it is mounted on. Included in the package are the switching controller IC, power MOSFETs and supporting components. To complete the circuit, only flying (charge-pump) capacitors, bulk input and output bypass capacitors, and a few configuration passive components are needed.

The LTM4660 features frequency synchronisation, burst mode operation and output voltage soft-start and tracking. An onboard temperature diode is available for temperature monitoring. The module protects against short-circuit, over-current, and over-temperature faults. If a higher power configuration is needed, multiple LTM4660 modules can be easily paralleled.

The LTM4660, offered in a 16 x 16 x 10,34 mm BGA package, is ideal for applications in telecommunications, data centres and networking equipment, as well as industrial and test equipment.

