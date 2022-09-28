300 W step-down DC/DC micromodule

Analog Devices’ new LTM4660 is a complete 300 W output switching mode hybrid-topology step-down DC/DC μModule non-isolated bus converter. Its exposed power inductor resides on the top of the package, providing an intrinsic path for heat to dissipate upwards out of the module, away from the printed circuit board it is mounted on. Included in the package are the switching controller IC, power MOSFETs and supporting components. To complete the circuit, only flying (charge-pump) capacitors, bulk input and output bypass capacitors, and a few configuration passive components are needed.
The LTM4660 features frequency synchronisation, burst mode operation and output voltage soft-start and tracking. An onboard temperature diode is available for temperature monitoring. The module protects against short-circuit, over-current, and over-temperature faults. If a higher power configuration is needed, multiple LTM4660 modules can be easily paralleled.
The LTM4660, offered in a 16 x 16 x 10,34 mm BGA package, is ideal for applications in telecommunications, data centres and networking equipment, as well as industrial and test equipment.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The AP64060Q from DIODES Incorporated is a 600 mA, synchronous buck converter with a wide input voltage range of 4,5 to 40 V.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS22992 is a single-channel load switch with an 8,7 m? power MOSFET designed to maximise power density in applications up to 5,5 V and 6 A.
Power Electronics / Power Management
LI120-26Bxx is an AC-DC converter series from Mornsun, featuring a cost-effective, energy-efficient green power supply solution for standard DIN-rail mounting applications.
News
Tektronix will be showcasing a wide range of solutions from its test and measurement portfolio and customers will have a unique opportunity to learn more about the new and innovative technology solutions.
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s recently announced high-temperature IHSR inductor delivers current ratings up to 155 A and can operate in temperatures up to 155°C.
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has released a new series of 40 V small-signal Schottky and 100 V small-signal switching diodes which are rated for a maximum junction temperature of 175°C.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The LD56020 from STMicroelectronics is a high-accuracy voltage regulator which provides 0,2 A of current, with a voltage output available from 0,6 to 4,0 V in 50 mV steps.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new DIN rail mount DC-DC converter from MEAN WELL has an output power rating of 60 W from a wide input voltage range of 18 to 75 V DC, in a module with a width of only 52 mm.