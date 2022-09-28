TDK’s new low-profile MEMS pressure transmitters

TDK’s AVD series high-precision, compact piezoresistive pressure transmitters are suitable for the pressure measurement of air and non-aggressive gases. The transmitters have an extremely low-profile design and are available in three versions for different pressure measurement ranges, including 0 to 16 mbar, 0 to 100 mbar, and 0 to 7 bar.
The AVD series offers high precision levels for low-pressure ranges, such as ±1,75% full scale (FS) with a pressure range of 100 mbar. With a 31 x 40 mm footprint, the insertion height is only 12,9 mm, enabling applications even in confined spaces. The compact pressure transmitters are based on MEMS technology and, in addition to differential pressure measurement, these transmitters can be used for over-pressure measurement in a temperature range of -20 to 70°C.
The transmitters have two self-locking pressure ports for assembling hoses with an inner diameter of 4 mm. Signal communication is via an I2C digital output with 14-bit resolution and an additional temperature signal output is also available via the I2C interface. The transmitters come equipped with two plug connectors to easily implement daisy chain systems, which enable several sensors in a single network.
These sensor systems are ideally suited for demanding industrial applications such as pressure level measurement, flow control, and filter monitoring. Applications include pumps and compressors, pneumatic systems, building management systems, and more within Industry 4.0 markets.
