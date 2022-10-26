PCB-mount AC-DC converters

26 October 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The main functions of the AC/DC-DC converter include improved system isolation, voltage conversion (boost or buck), and voltage regulation. MEAN WELL’s complete product line covers 0,5 to 1000 W, with complete products and various installation types, including on-board encapsulated module type, PCB type, enclosed type and DIN rail type, which have been widely used in communications, LED lighting, railway transportation, medical industry, solar photovoltaic system, and other diverse fields.

MEAN WELL’s new IRM-20 series is a PCB-mount green power module PSU. The module is an AC-DC converter capable of supplying 20 W of power in a compact footprint of 52 x 27 mm. The PSU has a universal input of 85 to 305 V AC and supplies a DC output of 3,3 V, 5 V, 12 V, 15 V or 24 V, with a no-load power consumption less than 0,1 W.

Short circuit, overload, and over-voltage protection is built in, and the module exhibits an EMI Class B rating without additional external components. The device, with a wide temperature range of -30 to 70°C, is cooled by free air convection.

Suitable applications for these modules include industrial electronic equipment, mechanical equipment, factory automation equipment and handheld electronic devices.

