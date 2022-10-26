Unregulated 3 kW power modules

SynQor has announced its latest additions to the MCOTS BusQor product line: the new MCOTS-B-800-48-FT and MCOTS-B-900-48-FT unregulated 3 kW full brick modules. These new, high-power, high-efficiency unregulated DC-DC converters are based on SynQor’s next-generation, isolated, fixed-frequency synchronous rectifier technology.
The modules can down-convert a voltage between 700 to 900 V DC or 800 to 1000 V DC to an unregulated voltage between 37 and 53 V DC. The two new BusQor modules are designed to provide extremely high-power conversion at extremely high efficiencies of 96,8%, at full rated load current, throughout its entire range of operation.
The modules are encased, allowing them to operate in the harshest military environments. These modules are designed to power the electronics of the next-generation, ultra-high input voltage applications like UUVs, eVTOL and tethered drones. The impressive power density and high-efficiency capabilities of these modules help designers optimise space and weight in an industry where these characteristics can make a substantial difference in the overall performance of the end solution.
Multiple converters can be integrated for increased output power or to support redundancy. SynQor’s field-proven, highly reliable technology shortens design cycles and helps designers/integrators develop reliable, dependable solutions in an industry that is constantly pushing the design envelope.
