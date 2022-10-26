Switching PSU suitable for harsh environments

26 October 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Mornsun has released the LMF200-23B24UH power supply series – an enclosed, fanless, semi-potted, and ultra-narrow AC to DC switching power supply. The LMF200-23B24UH is suitable for industrial and outdoor applications where the environment is relatively harsh.

The unit features 305 V AC universal input in all operating conditions but is also capable of accepting a DC input voltage as the supply. These cost-effective units have a high power factor value, high efficiency, and high reliability. The LMF200-23B24UH has a 150% peak load output and operating altitude up to 5000 m. Standard protection on the units include short circuit, over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature. If the unit reaches any of these fault conditions, self-recovery will take place automatically once the fault is removed.

Dimensions of each PSU are 194 x 55 x 26 mm, making it extremely slimline. Typical applications for these units include industrial, lighting, electricity, security, telecommunications, mining and smart home supplies.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, [email protected], www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





