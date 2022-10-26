Wind turbine designs and challenges

At present there is a lot of talk worldwide regarding renewable energy, with wind power forming an integral part of the renewable energy landscape. There are currently two major wind applications clusters, each with its own challenge. Onshore wind turbines are typically located closer to the electric grid network. One key benefit of being onshore is having lower construction costs. Offshore solutions enable larger power-rated turbines, but generally have a higher construction cost and should be able to withstand harsher environmental conditions at high seas.

Power semiconductors are key components in a wind turbine to enable it to generate electricity and feed it into the grid. The power converter design calls for advanced technology, excellent functionality and superior reliability. The Infineon portfolio offers leading semiconductors in the wind market such as PrimePACK with IGBT5 .XT and EconoDUAL in 1700 V variants. In addition to the power semiconductors, Infineon also has a range of matching components for a comprehensive system solution.

Figure 1. Doubly fed induction generator.

Figure 2. Full power converter wind turbine.

Doubly fed induction generators (DFIG) or partial converters are commonly used in the onshore turbines, where the rotor is connected to the grid through a back-to-back power converter. These speed-adjustable designs lower the overall costs but are limited to a power generation range of 1,5 to 6 MW.

In a DFIG converter, only up to one-third of the power flows through the power semiconductors in both directions. Infineon’s IGBTs support optimum performance even at the limits of the operating range, and its module enables the wind power converter to have a low voltage ride through (LVRT) capability, and help handle demanding cyclic requirements at a shallow output frequency of the generator side.

Infineon’s state-of-the-art power modules, such as the PrimePACK 3+, are ideally suited to DFIG wind converters. IGBT5 and interconnection technology .XT allow for a higher power density and extended lifetime.

In a full converter wind turbine, the generator is fully decoupled from the grid by the converter and entire wind turbine power flow through the converter. Full converters for low-, medium- and high-speed generators provide maximum flexibility to meet low-voltage ride-through (LVRT) and other grid stability requirements. Full converters are available in the power range from 1 to 10 MW.

Infineon’s IGBTs enable modular and scalable power converter designs, thereby helping customers to realise larger power-rated wind turbines. The package families PrimePACK and EconoDUAL are an excellent choice for higher power ranges.

