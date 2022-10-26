Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Wind turbine designs and challenges

26 October 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

At present there is a lot of talk worldwide regarding renewable energy, with wind power forming an integral part of the renewable energy landscape. There are currently two major wind applications clusters, each with its own challenge. Onshore wind turbines are typically located closer to the electric grid network. One key benefit of being onshore is having lower construction costs. Offshore solutions enable larger power-rated turbines, but generally have a higher construction cost and should be able to withstand harsher environmental conditions at high seas.

Power semiconductors are key components in a wind turbine to enable it to generate electricity and feed it into the grid. The power converter design calls for advanced technology, excellent functionality and superior reliability. The Infineon portfolio offers leading semiconductors in the wind market such as PrimePACK with IGBT5 .XT and EconoDUAL in 1700 V variants. In addition to the power semiconductors, Infineon also has a range of matching components for a comprehensive system solution.

Doubly fed induction generators (DFIG) or partial converters are commonly used in the onshore turbines, where the rotor is connected to the grid through a back-to-back power converter. These speed-adjustable designs lower the overall costs but are limited to a power generation range of 1,5 to 6 MW.

In a DFIG converter, only up to one-third of the power flows through the power semiconductors in both directions. Infineon’s IGBTs support optimum performance even at the limits of the operating range, and its module enables the wind power converter to have a low voltage ride through (LVRT) capability, and help handle demanding cyclic requirements at a shallow output frequency of the generator side.

Infineon’s state-of-the-art power modules, such as the PrimePACK 3+, are ideally suited to DFIG wind converters. IGBT5 and interconnection technology .XT allow for a higher power density and extended lifetime.

In a full converter wind turbine, the generator is fully decoupled from the grid by the converter and entire wind turbine power flow through the converter. Full converters for low-, medium- and high-speed generators provide maximum flexibility to meet low-voltage ride-through (LVRT) and other grid stability requirements. Full converters are available in the power range from 1 to 10 MW.

Infineon’s IGBTs enable modular and scalable power converter designs, thereby helping customers to realise larger power-rated wind turbines. The package families PrimePACK and EconoDUAL are an excellent choice for higher power ranges.

For more information contact Gyula Wendler, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9709, [email protected], www.altronarrow.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

NB-IoT module with 2G fallback
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NB-IoT module from Telit features 2G fallback and is the ideal cellular module for low-power IoT applications.

Read more...
Infineon expands PSoC product family
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon has announced the release of the PSoC 4100S Max, a highly integrated, low-cost solution with next-gen CAPSENSE technology that allows engineers to easily design and rapidly bring to market a low-cost HMI system.

Read more...
Li-Ion programmable charger IC
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The BQ25180 from Texas Instruments is a linear battery charger IC focusing on small solution size and low quiescent current, and can support up to 1 A charging and system loads of up to 2,5 A.

Read more...
Radiation-tolerant PWM controller with synchronous rectification
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS7H500x-SEP series (consisting of TPS7H5005-SEP, TPS7H5006-SEP, TPS7H5007-SEP, and TPS7H5008-SEP) from Texas Instruments is a family of high-speed, radiation-tolerant, PWM controllers in space-enhanced plastic.

Read more...
How to extend battery life with low quiescent current technologies
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments has released a series of training videos on how to extend battery life using its proprietary low quiescent current technologies.

Read more...
Isolated SMD DC/DC converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The Recom RSH3 is a high-power-density 3 W DC/DC converter, which offers output ranges of either 5, 12, 15 or 24 V as a single output, and ±12 or ±15 V as a dual output.

Read more...
Webinar: Energy transition – what is needed to be successful
Infineon Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
In this webinar, you will gain insights into the key challenges of the energy transition, what is needed to make it happen, and how EV charging applications will improve building efficiency.

Read more...
Indium to host EV InSIDER live webcast
Power Electronics / Power Management
The next episode of Indium Corporation’s free webcast series, EV InSIDER Live, will examine the sudden proliferation of electric vehicle start-ups, chasing one of the largest business opportunities in the last century.

Read more...
Automotive power converter IC for ADAS
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
Rohm’s new buck DC-DC converter has been developed for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automotive infotainment systems.

Read more...
850 mA supply without a heatsink
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Teaser: Power Integrations has announced its latest high-current member of the LinkSwitch-TN2Q automotive switcher IC family, which can supply up to 850 mA of output current without forced cooling or the need for a heatsink.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved