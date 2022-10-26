Functionality of six instruments in a portable package

PicoScope two-channel, four-channel and mixed-signal models have the functionality of an oscilloscope plus a logic analyser (on mixed-signal oscilloscopes models), spectrum analyser, function generator, arbitrary waveform generator, and serial bus analyser with support for 15 protocols included as standard. They are USB-powered and come in an ultra-portable package that can be easily transported in a laptop bag.

PicoScope 2000A Series two- and four-channel models are ideal for technicians, trainers, students, and hobbyists doing fault-finding on signals up to 25 MHz. The 2205A MSO has two analog plus 16 digital channels for viewing and making measurements on digital or mixed technology designs.

PicoScope 2000B Series models are equipped with deep buffer memory from 32 to 128 M samples, bandwidths of 50, 70 or 100 MHz supported with sampling speeds to 1 GS/s, and hardware acceleration to deliver over 80 000 waveforms per second update rates. They are available in two- and four-channel models, plus 2+16 channel MSO versions.

The 2000 Series models connect to a host PC and are powered via the USB interface. They are controlled and operated with PicoScope 6 software that takes advantage of available PC processing power, display, touchscreen and traditional control capabilities. Advanced features such as segmented memory, mask limit testing, and advanced waveform math are included as standard. In addition to Windows, there are Linux and Mac OS X versions of the software.

The PicoScope Software Development Kit (SDK) enables engineers to write custom applications for the 2000 Series, making them ideal for a wide range of OEM applications such as power system and machine health monitoring, high-energy physics, and medical electronics applications.

