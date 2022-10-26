New supercapacitors to reduce battery surges

Called the SCP Series and branded PrizmaCap, the capacitors can be used on their own as system power backup devices, replacing batteries in some cases, or they can be used in conjunction with primary or secondary batteries. Using them in conjunction with a battery allows for extended system back-up time and improved battery life.
The low-impedance capacitor is connected in parallel with the battery to take care of any high current pulses. This allows the battery to be sized for average load rather than peak load. Smoothing current peaks during transmit bursts in wireless transceivers is one potential application.
“PrizmaCap has an inherent low ESR which allows it to deliver large peak currents, up to 8,63 A on the 15F model, and they are capable of fast charge-discharge cycles. Furthermore, their number of charge/discharge cycles far exceeds that of battery technology, with more than 500 000 cycles achievable under specified conditions,” said the distributor.
The SCP Series initially has three standard capacitances: 3,5 F, 8,5 F or 15 F. Each capacitor is 45 x 48 mm in size, and the thickness varies from 0,8 to 2 mm. The supercapacitors are rated for operation over a temperature range of -55 to 65°C at 2,1 V. Energy capacities for the three capacitors are 2,1 mWh, 5,2 mWh, or 9,2 mWh.
Typical applications will include use in energy harvesting, handheld devices, industrial equipment, power tools and medical devices.
