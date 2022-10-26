Avnet business units to combine at electronica 2022

Avnet EMEA will present its European business units at one consolidated exhibition space at this year’s ‘electronica 2022’ from 15 to 18 November in Munich, Germany. A special focus for many of the Avnet business units at this year’s event will be on electric vehicles (EVs) and the technologies required to charge them quickly and efficiently.

All the Avnet EMEA business units, including Avnet Abacus, Avnet Embedded, Avnet Silica, EBV Elektronik and Farnell, will be together in one place at the imposing ‘Avnet City’ booth. In addition to the booth, there will be the EBV Lounge in the C1/C2 restaurant on the first floor, directly above Avnet City. The booth will also feature a central meeting space for its customers, and visitors to the stand.

Avnet Silica is set to showcase a range of ‘smart city’ solutions that are shaping the cities, buildings and homes of the future. It will demonstrate its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities along with advanced analog and sensor technologies, industrial communications, power and wireless communications technologies, and specific solutions like IoT, security, embedded, and eUICC that can make cities smarter, greener and more secure.

EBV Elektronik will greet its guests at the booth and the EBV Lounge. Its focus will be on EV charging and presenting its specialist vertical approach to working closely with customers.

Celebrating 50 years in business, Avnet Abacus will have four demonstration stations for wearable electronics, the IoT, EVs and EV charging, and robotics. EBV and Avnet Abacus will also present the launch of a special magazine release, combining EBV’s ‘The Quintessence’ (TQ) and Avnet Abacus’ ‘Focus’ magazines, dedicated to EV charging.

Avnet Embedded will also focus on EVs and will offer a charging demo, and will showcase its system design and integration capability, combining embedded compute and display technologies with interconnect, passive and electromechanical components. The unit will also launch SimpleSwitch, a new way to upgrade hardware without having to recode, along with new compute modules that support advanced processing power from leading manufacturers.

In addition to a range of supplier-based demos, Farnell is set to give away 1000 RPI Pico boards while at the same time hosting the element14 community ‘Buzzy Bee Design Challenge’, a challenge which invites participants to use the Raspberry Pi Pico in the fight against the decline of the bee population worldwide. Dr Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi, will deliver a speech from the stand entitled ‘Industrial IoT and Raspberry Pi: Ten Years, Ten Lessons’.

