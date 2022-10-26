Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Avnet business units to combine at electronica 2022

26 October 2022 News

Avnet EMEA will present its European business units at one consolidated exhibition space at this year’s ‘electronica 2022’ from 15 to 18 November in Munich, Germany. A special focus for many of the Avnet business units at this year’s event will be on electric vehicles (EVs) and the technologies required to charge them quickly and efficiently.

All the Avnet EMEA business units, including Avnet Abacus, Avnet Embedded, Avnet Silica, EBV Elektronik and Farnell, will be together in one place at the imposing ‘Avnet City’ booth. In addition to the booth, there will be the EBV Lounge in the C1/C2 restaurant on the first floor, directly above Avnet City. The booth will also feature a central meeting space for its customers, and visitors to the stand.

Avnet Silica is set to showcase a range of ‘smart city’ solutions that are shaping the cities, buildings and homes of the future. It will demonstrate its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities along with advanced analog and sensor technologies, industrial communications, power and wireless communications technologies, and specific solutions like IoT, security, embedded, and eUICC that can make cities smarter, greener and more secure.

EBV Elektronik will greet its guests at the booth and the EBV Lounge. Its focus will be on EV charging and presenting its specialist vertical approach to working closely with customers.

Celebrating 50 years in business, Avnet Abacus will have four demonstration stations for wearable electronics, the IoT, EVs and EV charging, and robotics. EBV and Avnet Abacus will also present the launch of a special magazine release, combining EBV’s ‘The Quintessence’ (TQ) and Avnet Abacus’ ‘Focus’ magazines, dedicated to EV charging.

Avnet Embedded will also focus on EVs and will offer a charging demo, and will showcase its system design and integration capability, combining embedded compute and display technologies with interconnect, passive and electromechanical components. The unit will also launch SimpleSwitch, a new way to upgrade hardware without having to recode, along with new compute modules that support advanced processing power from leading manufacturers.

In addition to a range of supplier-based demos, Farnell is set to give away 1000 RPI Pico boards while at the same time hosting the element14 community ‘Buzzy Bee Design Challenge’, a challenge which invites participants to use the Raspberry Pi Pico in the fight against the decline of the bee population worldwide. Dr Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi, will deliver a speech from the stand entitled ‘Industrial IoT and Raspberry Pi: Ten Years, Ten Lessons’.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

At The Core design challenge
News
element14, an Avnet company, has released details on its latest design challenge – for budding embedded engineers – which uses hardware and tools supplied by Infineon.

Read more...
Propel human-machine interactions into the future
News
Infineon has partnered with Maker community hackster.io for their latest global challenge idea, which sees developers and designers exploring more creative HMI applications and projects that leverage Infineon’s CAPSENSE technology.

Read more...
New Tech Entrepreneurship Xperience launches
News
Delegates of the hybrid event can look forward to an unprecedented programme of keynote addresses, robust panel discussions, engaging one-on-one interviews with forward-thinkers and networking opportunities.

Read more...
Heavy-duty soldering in a small station
Vepac Electronics News
The ultra-power FX-805 from Hakko is a soldering station with a 400 W composite heater to not only achieve rapid heating of the soldering iron tip, but also to effortlessly maintain the temperature during use.

Read more...
New hybrid sensor for in-car safety and comfort monitoring
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
New applications enabled by ST’s new image sensor include passenger safety-belt checks, vital-sign monitoring, child-left detection, gesture recognition, and high-quality video/picture recording.

Read more...
Vicor launches ‘Powering Innovation’ podcast
News
The ‘Powering Innovation’ podcast shares insights and expert opinions from today’s most innovative companies solving real-world challenges with Vicor power modules.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Living the movie ‘Groundhog Day’
Technews Publishing News
Have you ever woken up to a beautiful, bright and sunny South African day, and after drinking a cup of coffee while perusing the morning news headlines, had that distinct feeling of déjà vu? Well, this ...

Read more...
TSMC delivers the bad news, and others follow
News
The undisputed king of the semiconductor world, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, has announced a drastic cut in its spending of 10% for the upcoming year, as have other major players in the semiconductor arena.

Read more...
Appointment
Phoenix Contact News
Craig Gibbs has been appointed as the new business unit manager for device connection after previously working in the semiconductor, passive, electromechanical, and interconnect fields.

Read more...
Matter protocol is finally released
News
The Connectivity Standards Alliance and its members have released the Matter 1.0 standard and certification programme which will usher in a new era of the IoT.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved