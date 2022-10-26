Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Pasternack’s new log-periodic antenna

26 October 2022

The PEANLP1003 from Pasternack is a log-periodic directional antenna that operates from 617 to 960 MHz and 1,71 to 2,7 GHz. This vertically polarised antenna provides a gain of 10 dBi and has a VSWR of less than 2:1. It has a vertical HPBW of 50° and a horizontal HPBW of up to 75°.

The antenna includes heavy-duty steel mast mounting brackets and a lightweight ABS radome for all-weather operation. It has an operating temperature from -40 to 70°C and a humidity rating of 5 to 95% RH. The antenna can withstand a wind velocity of up to 240 km/h.

With a power rating of 50 W and an impedance of 50 Ω, the antenna measures 445 x 203 x 38 mm, with N-type female connectors, and is designed for 4G, 5G, DAS, LoRa, Wi-Fi, LPWAN and IoT applications.


Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


