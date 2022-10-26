Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Simplifying smart home designs with Matter development kits

26 October 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Matter is a new standard supported by Qorvo, Amazon, Apple, Google and other technology leaders working together with the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). Matter provides a single, unified way to connect compatible devices and systems to each other, ensuring they are fully interoperable, open and secure.

Qorvo has now announced the availability of Matter-compatible development kits to immediately create smart home Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that comply with the newest version of the industry standard. The Qorvo Matter kits are pre-certified for the Matter protocol. The Matter security features, including device attestation, are fully integrated into Qorvo's development kits for a seamless out-of-the-box experience. This allows customers to innovate with confidence, knowing they are working with the most current version of the Matter standard.

Cees Links, general manager of Qorvo wireless connectivity, said, “Qorvo's Matter solutions combine outstanding range with great battery performance; two key factors for creating successful Matter products. These Matter development kits leverage our technology leadership and empower customers to quickly create best-in-class products. By including full Bluetooth low-energy functionality and Zigbee, Qorvo offers developers the ability to provide full backward compatibility along with future-proofing Matter.”

Qorvo's Matter-compatible development kits, for gateway and connected devices, simplify IoT design by combining the most advanced hardware and software solutions. They fully integrate Qorvo's unique ConcurrentConnect Multi Radio technology, enabling simultaneous operation of Bluetooth LE, Matter and Zigbee.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Rugged LoRaWAN module with integrated MCU
TRX Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Murata’s Type 1SJ integrated LoRaWAN modem measures just 10,0 x 8,0 x 1,6 mm and is suitable for a wide range of high-volume applications where small size, long-range, extended battery life, security, and a competitive price point are important requirements.

Read more...
Digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3172 is a digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 20 MHz to 8 GHz frequency range, housed in a connectorised, shielded module.

Read more...
Pasternack’s new log-periodic antenna
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PEANLP1003 from Pasternack is a log-periodic directional antenna that operates from 617 to 960 MHz and 1,71 to 2,7 GHz, and is suitable for a wide range of applications.

Read more...
LoRaWAN temperature and humidity sensors
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Rejeee’s LoRaWAN temperature and humidity sensors are now available, and are offered as either an indoor unit with LCD or as an outdoor unit for more taxing environments.

Read more...
Nordic Thingy:53 wins Best IoT Innovation of the year
RF Design DSP, Micros & Memory
Nordic Semiconductor’s Nordic Thingy:53 has been named the ‘Best IoT Innovation of the year’ in the Electronics Maker (EM) Best Awards 2022.

Read more...
Smallest full-band, precision GNSS antenna on the market
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SSL990XF utilises a derivative of Tallysman’s patented VeroStar antenna element to provide full GNSS + L-band corrections frequency coverage.

Read more...
Can you really trust your GPS position?
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A part of delivering high-integrity positioning is a statistical analysis called RAIM or RAIM+, where the latter takes position analysis to the next level as part of a larger positioning protection package.

Read more...
LoRaWAN AC controller
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CT100EU is a remote wireless controller that has a built-in 30 A high-current power relay, capable of switching high-power loads.

Read more...
New PMIC controls up to six independent power rails
RF Design Power Electronics / Power Management
The Nordic nPM6001 becomes the second member of Nordic’s PMIC range, adding capability to supply and supervise up to six independent power rails.

Read more...
6,0 to 18,0 GHz notch filter bank
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3170 from Atlanta Micro is an analog-tuneable notch filter bank with notches from 6,0 to 18,0 GHz. Six notch filters with SP6T switches on the input and output are contained in the multi-chip module (MCM).

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved