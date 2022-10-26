Simplifying smart home designs with Matter development kits

26 October 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Matter is a new standard supported by Qorvo, Amazon, Apple, Google and other technology leaders working together with the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). Matter provides a single, unified way to connect compatible devices and systems to each other, ensuring they are fully interoperable, open and secure.

Qorvo has now announced the availability of Matter-compatible development kits to immediately create smart home Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that comply with the newest version of the industry standard. The Qorvo Matter kits are pre-certified for the Matter protocol. The Matter security features, including device attestation, are fully integrated into Qorvo's development kits for a seamless out-of-the-box experience. This allows customers to innovate with confidence, knowing they are working with the most current version of the Matter standard.

Cees Links, general manager of Qorvo wireless connectivity, said, “Qorvo's Matter solutions combine outstanding range with great battery performance; two key factors for creating successful Matter products. These Matter development kits leverage our technology leadership and empower customers to quickly create best-in-class products. By including full Bluetooth low-energy functionality and Zigbee, Qorvo offers developers the ability to provide full backward compatibility along with future-proofing Matter.”

Qorvo's Matter-compatible development kits, for gateway and connected devices, simplify IoT design by combining the most advanced hardware and software solutions. They fully integrate Qorvo's unique ConcurrentConnect Multi Radio technology, enabling simultaneous operation of Bluetooth LE, Matter and Zigbee.

Credit(s)

RF Design





