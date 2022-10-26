eFuse with digital telemetry controller

Texas Instruments’ new TPS25990x is an integrated, high-current circuit protection and power management solution. The device provides multiple protection modes using very few external components, and is a robust defence against overloads, short circuits, and excessive inrush current.

The eFuse has a low on-resistance of 0,79 mΩ and has a wide input operating voltage range of 2,9 to 16 V. It is rated for 50 A rms and 60 A peak current.

The tiny package integrates a PMBus interface that allows a host controller to monitor, control and configure the system in real time. Key system parameters can be read back for remote telemetry. Various protection data, warning thresholds and coefficients can be configured through PMBus or stored in non-volatile configuration memory. A blackbox fault recording feature is provided to help when debugging field failures.

The device can be used as a standalone eFuse or connected as a primary controller in a parallel eFuse configuration if higher current support is needed. All devices can actively synchronise the operating state and share current during start-up as well as steady state to avoid over-stressing some of the devices which can result in premature or partial shutdown of the parallel chain.

An integrated fast and accurate analog load current monitor facilitates predictive maintenance. Advanced dynamic platform power management techniques such as Intel PSYS and PROCHOT is available to maximise system throughput and power supply usage.

The devices support a junction temperature range of –40 to 125°C.

