eFuse with digital telemetry controller

Texas Instruments’ new TPS25990x is an integrated, high-current circuit protection and power management solution. The device provides multiple protection modes using very few external components, and is a robust defence against overloads, short circuits, and excessive inrush current.
The eFuse has a low on-resistance of 0,79 mΩ and has a wide input operating voltage range of 2,9 to 16 V. It is rated for 50 A rms and 60 A peak current.
The tiny package integrates a PMBus interface that allows a host controller to monitor, control and configure the system in real time. Key system parameters can be read back for remote telemetry. Various protection data, warning thresholds and coefficients can be configured through PMBus or stored in non-volatile configuration memory. A blackbox fault recording feature is provided to help when debugging field failures.
The device can be used as a standalone eFuse or connected as a primary controller in a parallel eFuse configuration if higher current support is needed. All devices can actively synchronise the operating state and share current during start-up as well as steady state to avoid over-stressing some of the devices which can result in premature or partial shutdown of the parallel chain.
An integrated fast and accurate analog load current monitor facilitates predictive maintenance. Advanced dynamic platform power management techniques such as Intel PSYS and PROCHOT is available to maximise system throughput and power supply usage.
The devices support a junction temperature range of –40 to 125°C.
Single sweep spectrum analyser supports up to 220 GHz Coral-i Solutions
Anritsu Company has enhanced its VectorStar vector network analyser (VNA) family to create the world’s first single sweep VNA-spectrum analyser solution that supports 70 kHz to 220 GHz.
Read more...Power MOSFET with fast body diode Electrocomp
Vishay’s new 4th generation EF series power MOSFET technology currently offers the industry’s lowest on-resistance of only 0,045&nsp;O at 25°C when compared to similar devices.
Read more...How sensor fusion is driving vehicle autonomy forward Altron Arrow
As ADAS technology extends to critical, time-sensitive applications such as emergency braking, front-collision warning and avoidance, and blind-spot detection, combining data from multiple sensors enables reliable, real-time decisions for safer autonomous driving.
Read more...New high-power reference designs
Vishay has added new reference designs to the existing ones to accelerate development of new power projects. All schematics, PCB layouts, BoMs, 3D views and Gerber files are available for download.
Read more...Drone enables life-saving communications amid natural disasters Altron Arrow
Responding quickly to natural disasters and restoring communications is important to reinstating the supply line of essential services such as drinking water, food, and electricity. This enables first responders to support the time-critical needs of victims and helps ensure their safety.
Read more...PCB-mount AC-DC converters Current Automation
MEAN WELL’s new IRM-20 series is an AC-DC PCB-mount green power module PSU, which is capable of supplying 20 W of power in a compact footprint of 52 x 27 mm.