Radiation-tolerant negative linear regulator

26 October 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TPS7H1210-SEP from Texas Instruments is a negative voltage linear regulator. The component is a low noise, high-power supply rejection ratio (PSRR) regulator capable of sourcing a maximum load of 1 A.

The regulator provides an output current of up to 1 A and can regulate an input voltage range of -3 to -16,5 V to an output of between -1,2 and -15,5 V.

The device includes a CMOS logic-level-compatible enable pin to allow for user-customisable power management schemes. Other features include built-in current limit and thermal shutdown to protect the device and system during fault conditions.

The TPS7H1210-SEP regulator has been designed for high-accuracy, low-noise applications, where clean voltage rails are critical to maximise system performance. Therefore, it is ideal for powering op amps, ADCs, DACs, and other high-performance analog circuitry.

In addition, the TPS7H1210-SEP is suitable for post DC-DC converter regulation. By filtering the output voltage ripple inherent to DC-DC switching conversion, maximum system performance is ensured in sensitive devices and RF applications.

