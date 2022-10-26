Categories

Radiation-tolerant negative linear regulator

26 October 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TPS7H1210-SEP from Texas Instruments is a negative voltage linear regulator. The component is a low noise, high-power supply rejection ratio (PSRR) regulator capable of sourcing a maximum load of 1 A.

The regulator provides an output current of up to 1 A and can regulate an input voltage range of -3 to -16,5 V to an output of between -1,2 and -15,5 V.

The device includes a CMOS logic-level-compatible enable pin to allow for user-customisable power management schemes. Other features include built-in current limit and thermal shutdown to protect the device and system during fault conditions.

The TPS7H1210-SEP regulator has been designed for high-accuracy, low-noise applications, where clean voltage rails are critical to maximise system performance. Therefore, it is ideal for powering op amps, ADCs, DACs, and other high-performance analog circuitry.

In addition, the TPS7H1210-SEP is suitable for post DC-DC converter regulation. By filtering the output voltage ripple inherent to DC-DC switching conversion, maximum system performance is ensured in sensitive devices and RF applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


Further reading:

Single sweep spectrum analyser supports up to 220 GHz
Coral-i Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
Anritsu Company has enhanced its VectorStar vector network analyser (VNA) family to create the world’s first single sweep VNA-spectrum analyser solution that supports 70 kHz to 220 GHz.

Read more...
Tuneable laser-diode chip ready to ship
RS Components (SA) Opto-Electronics
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has announced that it will begin shipping samples of its new tuneable laser-diode chip for use in optical transceivers of optical-fibre communication systems.

Read more...
Power MOSFET with fast body diode
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s new 4th generation EF series power MOSFET technology currently offers the industry’s lowest on-resistance of only 0,045&nsp;O at 25°C when compared to similar devices.

Read more...
Energy-efficient temperature sensing
RS Components (SA) Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TMP1075 offers advanced features over the TMP75 industry-standard/TMP102 devices, including higher accuracy (±1°C), one-shot mode to minimise power consumption and 89% PCB footprint reduction with the 1.6 x 1.6 mm SOT563-6 package option.

Read more...
In-line jack variation added to ix Industrial Series
RS Components (SA) Interconnection
Hirose Electric has announced that a new in-line jack variation has been added to the ix Industrial Series, the IEC 61076-3-124 standard compliant, next-generation industrial equipment network connector.

Read more...
Toshiba releases small stepping motor driver IC
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The TB67S549FTG is a stepping motor driver IC housed in a small package, with built-in constant-current control that does not require external circuit components.

Read more...
New high-power reference designs
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has added new reference designs to the existing ones to accelerate development of new power projects. All schematics, PCB layouts, BoMs, 3D views and Gerber files are available for download.

Read more...
Reference design: protection for AC solid state relays
Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments has released a refence design which shows how to achieve overcurrent and overtemperature protection for an AC solid state relay, while supporting 350 V AC switching of up to 4 A loads.

Read more...
Drone enables life-saving communications amid natural disasters
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Responding quickly to natural disasters and restoring communications is important to reinstating the supply line of essential services such as drinking water, food, and electricity. This enables first responders to support the time-critical needs of victims and helps ensure their safety.

Read more...
PCB-mount AC-DC converters
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
MEAN WELL’s new IRM-20 series is an AC-DC PCB-mount green power module PSU, which is capable of supplying 20 W of power in a compact footprint of 52 x 27 mm.

Read more...










