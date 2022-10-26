LoRaWAN temperature and humidity sensors are now available from the Internet of Things application company, Rejeee. The SL101EU is suitable for indoor environments while the SL110EU is manufactured for more taxing outdoor environments.
The SL101EU indoor sensor module is a compact unit with a battery life of up to 10 years. This high-sensitivity sensor ensures that measurements are reliable. The device connects easily to TTN (The Things Network), a LoRaWAN-based network system, and to the Helium network. It has a built-in LCD for the local display of temperature and humidity values. Local configuration of the unit is provided via a USB-C interface to a computer.
The SL110EU outdoor sensor unit provides similar specifications to the indoor module but replaces the local LCD with a simple LED indicator panel, and provides a more robust housing.
Both units are wall mountable. The indoor SL101EU is suitable for use in incubators and laboratory environments as opposed to the SL110EU, which has been designed for applications in smart farming and agriculture.
Rugged LoRaWAN module with integrated MCU TRX Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Murata’s Type 1SJ integrated LoRaWAN modem measures just 10,0 x 8,0 x 1,6 mm and is suitable for a wide range of high-volume applications where small size, long-range, extended battery life, security, and a competitive price point are important requirements.
Read more...Pasternack’s new log-periodic antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PEANLP1003 from Pasternack is a log-periodic directional antenna that operates from 617 to 960 MHz and 1,71 to 2,7 GHz, and is suitable for a wide range of applications.
Read more...Can you really trust your GPS position? NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A part of delivering high-integrity positioning is a statistical analysis called RAIM or RAIM+, where the latter takes position analysis to the next level as part of a larger positioning protection package.
Read more...LoRaWAN AC controller Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CT100EU is a remote wireless controller that has a built-in 30 A high-current power relay, capable of switching high-power loads.
Read more...6,0 to 18,0 GHz notch filter bank
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3170 from Atlanta Micro is an analog-tuneable notch filter bank with notches from 6,0 to 18,0 GHz. Six notch filters with SP6T switches on the input and output are contained in the multi-chip module (MCM).
Read more...Key considerations for Wi-Fi standards for IoT products Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 6 delivers several new capabilities that will enhance product performance, reliability, or quality of service (QoS), enabling more connected products in the home, and reduced power consumption for improved battery life in battery-operated products.