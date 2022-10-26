LoRaWAN temperature and humidity sensors

LoRaWAN temperature and humidity sensors are now available from the Internet of Things application company, Rejeee. The SL101EU is suitable for indoor environments while the SL110EU is manufactured for more taxing outdoor environments.

The SL101EU indoor sensor module is a compact unit with a battery life of up to 10 years. This high-sensitivity sensor ensures that measurements are reliable. The device connects easily to TTN (The Things Network), a LoRaWAN-based network system, and to the Helium network. It has a built-in LCD for the local display of temperature and humidity values. Local configuration of the unit is provided via a USB-C interface to a computer.

The SL110EU outdoor sensor unit provides similar specifications to the indoor module but replaces the local LCD with a simple LED indicator panel, and provides a more robust housing.

Both units are wall mountable. The indoor SL101EU is suitable for use in incubators and laboratory environments as opposed to the SL110EU, which has been designed for applications in smart farming and agriculture.

Credit(s)

Otto Wireless Solutions





