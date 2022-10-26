High performance CO2 sensor based on PAS

Building insulation is becoming increasingly efficient in combatting the effects of climate change and in reducing the overall energy consumption. However, heavily insulated buildings are not always good news for human health.
Poor ventilation can result in lower oxygen levels and a build-up of carbon dioxide (CO2). Even moderate levels of CO2 can have a negative impact on health and productivity - at 1000 ppm, people begin to experience drowsiness and have difficulty concentrating.
Consequently, CO2 sensor module manufacturers are facing a growing demand for smart indoor air quality sensors that can sense rising levels of CO2, and either alert the user or trigger a system response. Smart home CO2 sensors enable real-time CO2 monitoring for demand-controlled ventilation systems, air purifiers, and thermostats while allowing users to accurately measure and adjust indoor air quality.
Infineon has developed a CO2 sensor chip that provides accurate, real-time CO2 measurement, thanks to superior MEMS technology. The MEMS-based CO2 sensor uses Infineon's MEMS microphone, which acts as a pressure sensor and is optimised for low-frequency operation. The XENSIV PAS CO2 sensor module integrates a PAS transducer, a microcontroller, and a MOSFET on the PCB.
There are three CO2 sensor types that are mainly used in the industry. These include PAS (photoacoustic spectroscopy) sensors, NDIR (non-dispersive infrared) sensors, and EC (electrochemical) sensors. Infineon's XENSIV PAS CO2 sensor matches the performance of NDIR and EC sensors, while being more affordable and compact, making it the ideal solution for smart home and building automation applications.
Along with size and cost advantages, the sensor delivers superior accuracy, providing a direct readout of the real CO2 level, not simply a correlation. Reliable CO2 sensor measurement enables smart monitoring of indoor air quality, allowing users to take control of their environmental conditions and experience improvements in health, productivity, and overall wellbeing.
High temperature IHSR inductor EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s recently announced high-temperature IHSR inductor delivers current ratings up to 155 A and can operate in temperatures up to 155°C.
Read more...New Schottky and switching diodes EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has released a new series of 40 V small-signal Schottky and 100 V small-signal switching diodes which are rated for a maximum junction temperature of 175°C.
Read more...Compact motor control SiP from Microchip EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new dsPIC33EDV64MC205 system in package (SiP) from Microchip is a compact, cost-effective solution for industrial, automotive, consumer or medical motor control applications.
Read more...Video series: unleash the power of IoT with Wi-Fi 6 EBV Electrolink
News
Wi-Fi is the primary connectivity technology driving the IoT and over the next ten years, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E will power the next decade of IoT. This video series provides insights into the evolving future of connectivity including Wi-Fi traffic jams, Wi-Fi 6 features, 20 MHz mode for IoT, and Wi-Fi 6/6E adoption.
Read more...Getting the best out of SMPS EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.