High performance CO2 sensor based on PAS

Building insulation is becoming increasingly efficient in combatting the effects of climate change and in reducing the overall energy consumption. However, heavily insulated buildings are not always good news for human health.

Poor ventilation can result in lower oxygen levels and a build-up of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Even moderate levels of CO 2 can have a negative impact on health and productivity - at 1000 ppm, people begin to experience drowsiness and have difficulty concentrating.

Consequently, CO 2 sensor module manufacturers are facing a growing demand for smart indoor air quality sensors that can sense rising levels of CO 2 , and either alert the user or trigger a system response. Smart home CO 2 sensors enable real-time CO 2 monitoring for demand-controlled ventilation systems, air purifiers, and thermostats while allowing users to accurately measure and adjust indoor air quality.

Infineon has developed a CO 2 sensor chip that provides accurate, real-time CO 2 measurement, thanks to superior MEMS technology. The MEMS-based CO 2 sensor uses Infineon's MEMS microphone, which acts as a pressure sensor and is optimised for low-frequency operation. The XENSIV PAS CO 2 sensor module integrates a PAS transducer, a microcontroller, and a MOSFET on the PCB.

There are three CO 2 sensor types that are mainly used in the industry. These include PAS (photoacoustic spectroscopy) sensors, NDIR (non-dispersive infrared) sensors, and EC (electrochemical) sensors. Infineon's XENSIV PAS CO 2 sensor matches the performance of NDIR and EC sensors, while being more affordable and compact, making it the ideal solution for smart home and building automation applications.

Along with size and cost advantages, the sensor delivers superior accuracy, providing a direct readout of the real CO 2 level, not simply a correlation. Reliable CO 2 sensor measurement enables smart monitoring of indoor air quality, allowing users to take control of their environmental conditions and experience improvements in health, productivity, and overall wellbeing.

