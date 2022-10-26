Categories

Smart Home Automation



High performance CO2 sensor based on PAS

26 October 2022 Smart Home Automation

Building insulation is becoming increasingly efficient in combatting the effects of climate change and in reducing the overall energy consumption. However, heavily insulated buildings are not always good news for human health.

Poor ventilation can result in lower oxygen levels and a build-up of carbon dioxide (CO2). Even moderate levels of CO2 can have a negative impact on health and productivity - at 1000 ppm, people begin to experience drowsiness and have difficulty concentrating.

Consequently, CO2 sensor module manufacturers are facing a growing demand for smart indoor air quality sensors that can sense rising levels of CO2, and either alert the user or trigger a system response. Smart home CO2 sensors enable real-time CO2 monitoring for demand-controlled ventilation systems, air purifiers, and thermostats while allowing users to accurately measure and adjust indoor air quality.

Infineon has developed a CO2 sensor chip that provides accurate, real-time CO2 measurement, thanks to superior MEMS technology. The MEMS-based CO2 sensor uses Infineon's MEMS microphone, which acts as a pressure sensor and is optimised for low-frequency operation. The XENSIV PAS CO2 sensor module integrates a PAS transducer, a microcontroller, and a MOSFET on the PCB.

There are three CO2 sensor types that are mainly used in the industry. These include PAS (photoacoustic spectroscopy) sensors, NDIR (non-dispersive infrared) sensors, and EC (electrochemical) sensors. Infineon's XENSIV PAS CO2 sensor matches the performance of NDIR and EC sensors, while being more affordable and compact, making it the ideal solution for smart home and building automation applications.

Along with size and cost advantages, the sensor delivers superior accuracy, providing a direct readout of the real CO2 level, not simply a correlation. Reliable CO2 sensor measurement enables smart monitoring of indoor air quality, allowing users to take control of their environmental conditions and experience improvements in health, productivity, and overall wellbeing.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


