Vicor launches ‘Powering Innovation’ podcast
26 October 2022
News
Vicor has launched the ‘Powering Innovation’ podcast which showcases pioneering technologies by the most innovative customers who have developed world-changing products. The podcasts explore the role power electronics plays in unlocking break-through solutions to real-world problems.
The podcast features interviews with individuals from companies that are innovators in their fields. Whether the listener is an electronics design engineer or a development and systems engineer, the ‘Powering Innovation’ podcast will highlight technical solutions developed by rapidly growing companies that push the limits of conventional thinking.
“Many of our customers are doing exciting things that can have a real impact on the world. From providing humanitarian relief missions, to combating coastal erosion, to striving for low-emission electric aviation, our guests on the podcast discuss significant innovations,” said Robert Gendron, corporate vice president, product development, Vicor.
‘Powering Innovation’ launched on 5 October 2022, with new episodes released monthly. Future episodes will highlight the impact power electronics is having on aerial technologies, electrification, unmanned systems, as well as supply chain issues, real-life challenges and more.
The Powering Innovation podcast is available to download from all major podcast providers, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Podcasts.
For more information go to www.vicorpower.com
