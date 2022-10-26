Anritsu Company introduces LTE-V2X software option

Anritsu has introduced LTE-V2X PSCCH TX Measurement MX887068A-001 software option, enhancing the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) measurement function of the Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A/MT8872A. The Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A/MT8872A series is designed for development and mass production of various wireless communication equipment and modules. Installing up to four high-performance test units in the main unit supports a seamless frequency band up to 7,3 GHz, with a 200 MHz bandwidth.

Each unit is capable of independently taking measurements in parallel, enabling the MT8870A to simultaneously evaluate multiple wireless communications devices quickly.

Adding this new MX887068A-001 option to the LTE-V2X Tx Measurement MX887068A software for the MT8870A/MT8872A not only supports the Physical Sidelink Shared Channel (PSSCH) for LTE-V2X (PC5), but also supports RF measurement of the Physical Sidelink Control Channel (PSCCH). This option facilitates evaluation of R&D; RF test items, and supports mass-production of LTE-V2X (PC5) devices.

By releasing this software option, Anritsu is supporting pre-release laboratory evaluation testing of V2X devices and aiding in configuration of an effective test environment for R&D; and mass production.

LTE-V2X (PC5) will cooperate with the other radio access technologies such as 5G V2N (Vehicle to Network) and the global navigation satellite system, and is expected to be adopted for connected autonomous vehicle applications.

Japan, Europe, and China are investigating introduction of V2X to the new car assessment programme (NCAP) and RF evaluation of V2X is becoming increasingly important from a safety aspect. V2X communications technology is used for dedicated short-range communications (DSRC), and C-V2X using mobile communication technology with a wider communication range, is also being investigated.

Since the automotive industry is investigating implementing autonomous driving/advanced driver-assistance systems (AD/ADAS) with V2X, a test solution supporting R&D; to mass-production is increasingly required.

