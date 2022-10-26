fitlet2 miniature computer for demanding IoT applications

Based on the Intel Atom x7-E3950 processor, fitlet2 is a miniature PC for demanding IoT applications. Up to 16 GB RAM and storage options ranging from eMMC to 2,5-inch SSD make the fitlet2 a versatile miniature PC.
Although sporting a range of built-in connectivity options including USB, dual Gbit Ethernet, Mini DisplayPort and HDMI, its functionality can be further extended with Function and Connectivity Extension T-Cards (FACET cards) which are now into their second generation.
The miniature PC can be powered from a wide input voltage range of 9 to 36 V but also has the option of being powered via a PoE FACET card. The DC plug has a special twist-lock design to prevent unintentional power loss, and an optional miniature UPS is available.
The fitlet2 is completely fanless, but still operates over a wide temperature range of -40 to 85°C, thanks to its thermally conductive all-metal housing which is designed to provide effective convection cooling. Having no forced cooling fans increases the fitlet2’s dust and humidity resistance, thereby improving its overall reliability.
Physical dimensions of the computer are only 112 x 84 mm, making it one of the smallest full-featured PCs on the market. Various mounting options are available including a VESA mounting bracket and a DIN rail mounting kit.
According to Compulab’s chief product officer, Irad Stavi, “IoT gateways must be small, affordable and reliable. Furthermore, each IoT application requires a slightly different set of features. The most effective way to meet this requirement is by integrating an application-specific module into the gateway. fitlet2 achieves this flexibility with FACET cards.”
FACET cards that are available for fitlet2 include:
• FC-LAN with two additional Gbit Ethernet ports (for a total of four).
• FC-PCIe and FC-CEM with support for both 4G cellular modem and Wi-Fi that, together with dual Gbit Ethernet, allows for operation as a powerful miniature IoT gateway.
• FC-USB adds four USB ports for a total of eight.
